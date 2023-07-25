Barbie is too much but it’s not all women?

I paid exactly $6.75 to see “Barbie” at the CineMagic Theater in Okoboji, Iowa. The price was not excessive. But everything else was – too much, that is. The film. Its plot. Barbie herself. All women in general (you know, as we were told).

Director Greta Gerwig knew exactly what she was doing. She opens the film with a (too?) feast of visual and auditory delights: Lizzo’s singing, vibrant fashion shows, dance sequences. In this dream world, everything is too much – too pink, too plastic, too dreamy, too perfect. That is to say, Barbie (meaning: woman) is EVERYTHING — the president, the journalists, the construction workers, the astronauts, the chemists, the justices of the Supreme Court. It’s a Barbietopia! And it sounds too good to be true.

Which is absolutely correct. And that’s where the great awakening occurs due to a rift opening between the world of Barbie (created in the image and likeness of the dreams of generations of little girls and their mothers) and the real world with its “irrepressible thoughts of death”, cellulite, construction workers who call cats and men who fondle women’s buttocks. Ken (along the ride) sees that the real world is where he can shine – and no longer just an accessory (much like a necklace or a pair of high-heeled shoes) in Barbie’s life.

It is when this crack opens between the two worlds that we see Gerwig deliver feminist thought via a fire hose. Is it too much? Yes. Isn’t that enough? Also, yes. When Barbie meets Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), the young girl she believes will fix this crack, she is horrified to learn that Sasha doesn’t believe in Barbie. For Sasha, Barbie means impossible careers, impossible heights, impossible feet and, above all, impossible expectations. In a delicious twist, it’s Sasha’s mother, Gloria (America Ferrera), a Mattel employee, who takes up the cause to straighten out Barbie’s Dreamhouse. After all, for her, Barbie is the link between generations – the nostalgic longing for days gone by when she and Sasha played and dreamed together with Barbies in their hands.

Gerwig does the mother-daughter relationship beautifully – the popularity of her films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019) testify to this. In Sasha and Gloria, Gerwig grapples with the intergenerational struggles of women around the world – how their battle against patriarchy, however insidious, has morphed and twisted over the years. Gerwig highlights the strength and happiness of female relationships in Barbie. The only problem is that Barbie (the movie) is too small a vessel to hold it all – there’s just too much ground to cover. As soon as one of Gerwig’s harrowing mother-daughter montages has torn a tear from your eye, she sucks it away with a return to comically terrifying Ken (Ryan Gosling) and his portrayal clad in a fur coat of the patriarchy he brings to Barbie Land, filled with horses and “brewskis.”

The problem is, Gerwig has the entire female experience to cover — not to mention our beleaguered relationship with capitalism (I’m looking at you, Mattel) — and a mere 1 hour and 54 minutes to do so. Can you fault him for bringing the audience here and there and everywhere throughout the film? Gerwig, just like Barbie, has an impossible task. This film presents the fate of all women – to be everything at the same time, while wearing high heels. She must make a film that is funny, witty, biting, precocious, sweet, capable, engaging, nurturing, accommodating, beautiful and, above all, palatable to a world designed for men. And she did.

But, in the end, “Barbie” is too much… and never Kenough.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @TabithaParent12

Related stories:

— Reel Thoughts: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’ bounces back to end the series on a high note

— Reel Thoughts: Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is causing a stir

— Reel Thoughts: ‘Sixteen Candles’ and ‘Home Alone’ showcase Evanston’s small-town charm