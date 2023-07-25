Hollywood Beach Revels in Christmas Cheer – 282 – Gay Lesbian Bi Trans News

Entertainment
2023-07-23
The last time I dined at Lure Fishbar (www.lurefishbar.com/location/chicago/) was shortly after the River North spot opened. Dinner dishes were mostly good (including one excellent), but that was evident in 2021 (when restaurants…
2023-07-22
Chicago Fetish Weekend kicked off on July 21 with the Welcome Party, held at the Baton. Emcee Pup Figaro introduced the judges, scoring masters and the nine contenders vying for the two Midwest titles…
2023-07-16
The International Cycling Union (UCI) has banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the women’s category of competitions, ESPN reported. The union, the governing body of cycling…
2023-07-11
After 150 years of existence, the Chicago Bar Association (CBA) has opened a new chapter in the history of inclusion. Longtime Clark Hill attorney Ray J. Koenig III is the CBA’s newest representative…
2023-07-07
PrideIndex, a Chicago-based website focused on the black LGBTQ+ community, held its 16th annual Esteem Awards on July 1 at Sidetrack. The event took place during the Chicago Black Pride holiday weekend. The non-profit Esteem Awards are a…
2023-07-07
— Excerpt from a press release — CHICAGO (July 7, 2023) — Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) celebrates its 125th anniversary with a major public event on Friday, October 13 from 5-9 p.m. that activates all ten stories of this Chicago…
2023-07-06
On June 28, the Chicago History Museum (CHM), 1601 N. Clark St., transformed into a “Support Space for Trans Joy” to show support for transgender people. The event was presented as part of Out at…
2023-07-05
Two Chicagoans strive to bring a new business — part cafe, part coworking space, part event venue — centering black and queer identities to Lake View. Co-founder Mr. Rashaad Barnett said he is considering the business, for…
2023-07-03
On July 1, DuSable Museum and Pride South Side presented Present and Beyond: The Fifth Annual Chicago Black Pride South Side Festival at 740 E. 56th Place. The event was the most attended of the last four…
2023-06-22
Community members gathered at the Illinois Holocaust Museum for a June 15 Pride Month celebration that featured stories told by LGBTQ+ Chicagoans as well as their allies. The stories came under the auspices of the monthly OUTspoken…
2023-06-17
The Chicago White Sox will celebrate their Pride Night on Wednesday, June 21, when the team takes on the Texas Rangers. Scheduled events include the following: —The White Sox will offer an exclusive…
2023-06-16
Buenos Aires Gay Pride is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 27. 4, according to GayTravel4U.com. More than 30 organizations and groups are organizing activities that will begin a week before the parade (November 4). …
2023-06-14
On June 13, a truly historic inauguration took place at the annual meeting of the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates as Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld became the first openly gay president in the history of…
2023-06-12
The Andersonville neighborhood hosted its annual Midsommarfest celebration June 9-11. Thousands of people came to participate in the Swedish summer tradition, and many great musicians, artists, vendors and different types of food were on hand. Among …
2023-06-11
Sidetrack and its owners, Art Johnston & Pepe Pena, celebrated the club’s 41st anniversary on June 8 with hundreds of patrons. Food was provided, as well as specially priced cocktails at $3.00 each and drawings…
