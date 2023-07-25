Hollywood Beach Revels in Christmas Cheer – 282 – Gay Lesbian Bi Trans News





ENJOY lunch at the Lure Fishbar; restaurant fire and other news

2023-07-23

The last time I dined at Lure Fishbar (www.lurefishbar.com/location/chicago/) was shortly after the River North spot opened. Dinner dishes were mostly good (including one excellent), but that was evident in 2021 (when restaurants… Chicago Fetish Weekend kicks into high gear

2023-07-22

Chicago Fetish Weekend kicked off on July 21 with the Welcome Party, held at the Baton. Emcee Pup Figaro introduced the judges, scoring masters and the nine contenders vying for the two Midwest titles… Transgender cyclists banned from women’s competitions

2023-07-16

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the women’s category of competitions, ESPN reported. The union, the governing body of cycling… Gay attorney Ray Koenig talks historic Chicago Bar Association position

2023-07-11

After 150 years of existence, the Chicago Bar Association (CBA) has opened a new chapter in the history of inclusion. Longtime Clark Hill attorney Ray J. Koenig III is the CBA’s newest representative… PrideIndex hosts esteem awards

2023-07-07

PrideIndex, a Chicago-based website focused on the black LGBTQ+ community, held its 16th annual Esteem Awards on July 1 at Sidetrack. The event took place during the Chicago Black Pride holiday weekend. The non-profit Esteem Awards are a… Chicago’s Fine Arts Building hosts 125th anniversary celebration on October 13

2023-07-07

— Excerpt from a press release — CHICAGO (July 7, 2023) — Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) celebrates its 125th anniversary with a major public event on Friday, October 13 from 5-9 p.m. that activates all ten stories of this Chicago… Out at CHM organizes its first event of 2023

2023-07-06

On June 28, the Chicago History Museum (CHM), 1601 N. Clark St., transformed into a “Support Space for Trans Joy” to show support for transgender people. The event was presented as part of Out at… Take Up Space Founders Seek Community Building Opportunities

2023-07-05

Two Chicagoans strive to bring a new business — part cafe, part coworking space, part event venue — centering black and queer identities to Lake View. Co-founder Mr. Rashaad Barnett said he is considering the business, for… Pride South Side and DuSable wrap up June celebrations

2023-07-03

On July 1, DuSable Museum and Pride South Side presented Present and Beyond: The Fifth Annual Chicago Black Pride South Side Festival at 740 E. 56th Place. The event was the most attended of the last four… Illinois Holocaust Museum Relives Moment of ‘Queer Joy’ With Storytelling Event

2023-06-22

Community members gathered at the Illinois Holocaust Museum for a June 15 Pride Month celebration that featured stories told by LGBTQ+ Chicagoans as well as their allies. The stories came under the auspices of the monthly OUTspoken… The Chicago White Sox host Pride Night on June 21

2023-06-17

The Chicago White Sox will celebrate their Pride Night on Wednesday, June 21, when the team takes on the Texas Rangers. Scheduled events include the following: —The White Sox will offer an exclusive… World Pride Celebrations, Puberty Blockers, British Military, Convicted Killer

2023-06-16

Buenos Aires Gay Pride is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 27. 4, according to GayTravel4U.com. More than 30 organizations and groups are organizing activities that will begin a week before the parade (November 4). … Ehrenfeld becomes the AMA’s first gay president at an event in Chicago

2023-06-14

On June 13, a truly historic inauguration took place at the annual meeting of the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates as Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld became the first openly gay president in the history of… Andersonville’s Midsommarfest celebration continues the Swedish tradition

2023-06-12

The Andersonville neighborhood hosted its annual Midsommarfest celebration June 9-11. Thousands of people came to participate in the Swedish summer tradition, and many great musicians, artists, vendors and different types of food were on hand. Among … Sidetrack celebrates its 41st anniversary

2023-06-11

Sidetrack and its owners, Art Johnston & Pepe Pena, celebrated the club’s 41st anniversary on June 8 with hundreds of patrons. Food was provided, as well as specially priced cocktails at $3.00 each and drawings…

