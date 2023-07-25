Julian Sands’ official cause of death released months after actor disappeared while hiking





Julien Sands‘ the official cause of death was releasedweeks after his remains were found on a mountain In California. The actor’s cause of death was listed on his death certificate as “undetermined,” Fox News Digital can confirm. THE Saint Bernardine The sheriff’s department positively identified Sands on June 27 after hikers found his remains on Mount Baldy. The “undetermined” cause of death is “common when it comes to cases like this,” the sheriff’s department told Fox News Digital. Sands was first reported missing by his wife on January 13 after he failed to return from a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains, which are about an hour outside of Angels. FRONT COVER: Authorities searched for the missing actor by land, helicopter and drones in the first weeks after his disappearance. However, towards the end of February and into March, a series of severe storms hit the Saint Bernardine Mountains. Just before landfall, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the region. By the end of the rare weather event, mountain communities were blanketed in nearly 10 feet of snow. Roads were closed, residents went without power for days and sheriffs reported 13 deaths under investigation, but ruled only one person died as a “direct correlation to the weather”. Julian Sands attends The Turtle Conservancy’s 4th Annual Turtle Ball at The Bowery Hotel on April 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Authorities resumed the search for Sands in June, but many parts of the mountain remained “inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions”, according to police. Sands is known for his roles in ‘The Killing Fields’, ‘A Room With A View’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and ‘Warlock’. He also appeared in “Ocean’s 13”, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”, “Arachnophobia”, “Boxing Helena”, and “Medallion”. At the time of his death, Sands had six projects in the works, according to IMDb. Sands is survived by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz, their two daughters and his son from his first marriage. Get updates to this story from FOX News.

