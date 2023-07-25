City of West Hollywood to host town hall forum on drug overdose prevention





The City of West Hollywood will host a municipal forum on substance use and harm reduction, which will focus on overdose prevention and fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine. The Town Hall Forum is presented in partnership with APLA Health; Institute for Public Strategies (IPS); and the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Program (SAPC). The Town Hall Forum will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The Town Hall Forum is free and open to the public. RSVP is requested in advance via Eventbrite:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/substance-use-town-hall-tickets-672584617697. There will be a limited number of validated parking spaces available in the adjacent Five-Story West Hollywood Park structure. The town hall forum will also be available for viewing on WeHoTV. The show will air in West Hollywood on Spectrum Channel 10 and air on the Citys WeHoTV YouTube channel.www.youtube.com/wehotvand on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku streaming platforms by searching for WeHoTV using the search functions. The purpose of the Municipal Forum on Substance Use and Harm Reduction is to provide information on the current landscape of substance use in West Hollywood and Los Angeles, with a focus on fentanyl, opioids, stimulants, methamphetamine, and the emerging presence of xlyazine, commonly known astrans. The town hall forum will ensure a non-judgmental, drug-free and sex-positive approach. The goal is for healthcare providers and people who use substances to have a space for constructive conversation about the substance use epidemic and overdoses. There will be a presentation by the keynote speakerDr. Siddharth PuriAssociate Medical Director of Drug Prevention and Control, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LA County Public Health). Town Hall Forum panelists will include: Isabelle Rodriguez Program Manager, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (LA County Health Services), Harm Reduction Division;

Program Manager, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (LA County Health Services), Harm Reduction Division; Neil Prehmus substance abuse and addiction counselor;

substance abuse and addiction counselor; Timothee Zembek , program coordinator for the needle services program, Being Alive; And

, program coordinator for the needle services program, Being Alive; And jimmy palmiericommunity lawyer and commissioner of social services for the city of West Hollywood. The roundtable will be moderated byDarwin RodriguezProgram Manager, Institute for Public Strategies Fentanyl is an addictive and deadly synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and it is a major contributor to overdose deaths in the United States. In Los Angeles County, accidental fentanyl overdose deaths increased by 1,280%, from 109 deaths in 2016 to 1,504 deaths in 2021. Illegally manufactured fentanyl is used as an additive to counterfeit pharmaceuticals such as Xanax and Adderall, and illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Fentanyl can be deadly because people are often unaware that fentanyl is in the substances they use. A non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer named xylazine is becoming another contributor to overdose deaths in the United States. Xylazine is also used as an additive in some substances. People exposed to xylazine, often unknowingly, have used it in combination with other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. Xylazine can slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels, and it’s especially dangerous because, unlike fentanyl, naloxone (Narcan) is ineffective in reversing an overdose of xylazine. For more information about the Municipal Forum on Substance Use and Harm Reduction, please contact Derek Murray, Social Services Program Administrator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6478 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/city-of-west-hollywood-will-host-town-hall-forum-on-drug-overdose-prevention/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos