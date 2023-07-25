Mira Rajput takes on Barbie and praises Bollywood instead!





Greta Gerwig’s fantasy film Barbie conquered the world. People are way too excited to watch the world’s first live-action Barbie movie. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star netted $155 million in its opening weekend. Not only in the United States, the craze for the film is also seen in Asian countries. The Bollywood star’s wife, Mira Rajput, recently stepped out to watch the highly publicized film at a theater. However, she took to her Instagram and delved into the movie while praising Bollywood at the same time. In her Instagram Story, Mira wrote, “Hollywood this Hollywood who… Well Hollywood can’t sing and dance like Bollywood can. Barbie is a journey of self-discovery where Barbie and Ken leave Barbieland and go on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The film clashed with that of Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer At the box office. In the United States, Barbie earned double Oppenheimer’s while in India, Nolan’s film gained popularity. Speaking of Mira Rajput, she is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Recently, the couple took a vacation to Greece. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary abroad and shared a gorgeous photo on the occasion. Check: In 2005, Sussanne Khan said THIS about moving on if she split from Hrithik Roshan

