UNITE HERE gets a taste of striking power alongside Hollywood actors and writers





The separate organized strikes plaguing the Los Angeles area have begun to coalesce, writes The Hollywood Reporter, as they hope to nurture each other and force the leaders of their respective industries to capitulate to their demands through civil disobedience and disruption of daily public life. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are coming together with workers from various sectors of the city to show solidarity for improved wages and working conditions. One such union is UNITE HERE Local 11, which has been on strike since June 30. They held a solidarity rally on Friday in Hollywood, where hundreds of its members joined forces with workers in the entertainment industry. The march started at the W Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, passed through the intersection of Hollywood and Vine, and ended at Netflix’s offices at Sunset Bronson Studios. Writers and actors on the daily picket lines greeted them with cheers. UNITE HERE Co-Chair Susan Minato highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between her union and Hollywood workers, noting that many people have been members of both unions. This includes Ben Keller, production assistant, COVID compliance manager and SAG-AFTRA member, who spoke at the rally. Keller, who was previously a member of UH11 for four years, highlighted the shared experiences between UNITE HERE entertainment unions. UNITE HERE 11 is pushing for a significant increase in the minimum hourly wage for its members, advocating for an immediate increase of $5/hour and additional annual increases of $3/hour for each of the three years of its contract. UNITE HERE has 300,000 dues-paying members in the United States and Canada, according to their website. The solidarity between UNITE HERE 11 and Hollywood unions has been evident since the start of the WGA strike in May. They marched together at many events, and other unions, such as SEIU, AFSCME and Teamsters Local 396, also joined in these shows of support. WGA and SAG-AFTRA writers and actors heard about these solidarity marches through social media posts and memos from their respective guild leaders. They continue to be in close contact with UNITE HERE 11 and other unions through the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. More solidarity marches are planned as long as the strikes continue. The financial impact of Hollywood’s first shutdown in more than six decades is already being keenly felt. The simultaneous strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are expected to result in a significant weekly loss of approximately $150 million, which includes production delays, increased post-strike expenses and a potential drop in production quality. If the strike persists into 2024 or beyond, the cumulative impact could be even greater. The scale of the economic fallout is vast, with nearly 160,000 actors and around 11,500 screenwriters taking part in the strikes simultaneously. For context, the 100-day strike 16 years ago, which involved only writers, resulted in losses exceeding $2.1 billion. Hollywood’s current shutdown is expected to be twice as damaging financially due to contentious AI issues and residual streaming compensation, with the two sides far apart on these issues. The Milken Institutes report after the 2007 strike estimated a loss of 37,700 jobs, and the number is likely higher now.

