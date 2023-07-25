Daily horoscope for July 25, 2023





A look at the free daily horoscope for Tuesday July 25, 2023 Today’s birthday (07/25/23). Your career is on the rise this year. Collaboration creates shared wealth with a dedicated contribution. National summer challenges must be resolved before news, communications and the arts vibrate with the excitement of fall. Spring brings a communication problem to sort out, before the investigations hit the dirt. Enjoy growing professional status. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 Collaborate to grow shared financial ventures. You are building for the future. Sometimes you can feel stuck. Discover hidden solutions where you least expect them. You have this. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8. Practice patience and diplomacy with your partner. Support yourself around a challenge. Coordinated collaboration goes further. Develop shared commitments for sustainable benefits. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7th Prioritizing health and well-being despite challenges and misunderstandings. Stick to simple activities, foods, and routines. Keep an eye on the finish line. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 7 Discover spontaneous fun and romance. Enjoy simple pleasures. Relax and have fun without spending too much. Pack a picnic and share it with someone nice. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 7 Home and family have your attention. Surround yourself with loving people. Self-doubt can be your worst enemy. Cook something delicious. Reload. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 7. Consider who you want to reach. You are exceptionally charming when you believe in yourself. You go further with honey than with vinegar. The context is decisive. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Today is a 9 Energize profitable projects. Look for bargains and find them. Adjust to changes. Avoid scams or tricks. Rotate to fit. Don’t sabotage your own efforts. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 9 Your growing influence builds confidence. Don’t let distractions at work slow you down. Adapt and learn. Stay in action. You can make a dream come true. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Today is a slow 7 to review conditions and plans. Avoid overstimulation. You are the author of your own story. Barriers can block the road. Travel could be complicated. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Today is an 8 Intuitively navigate social challenges. Share team support around an obstacle. Keep a positive attitude. Diversity is strength. Savor a sweet prize together. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 9 Push to meet deadlines and agreements. Take advantage of favorable conditions to move forward. Patiently clarify communications. Avoid hidden dangers or traps. WATCH YOUR STEP. Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Today is a 7 Despite your wanderlust, obstacles to travel abound. Work might interfere with pleasure. Adapt your exploration to current conditions. Study, learn and discover. Knowledge is power. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

