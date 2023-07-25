These 4 Disney Movies Could Be Delayed Due To The Hollywood Strike

The release of four Disney films in 2023 may be delayed due to ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The actors joined the writers on the picket lines on July 14, making it the first time the two have been on strike since 1960. An immediate impact from the 2023 films was felt, with Universal Pictures canceling the Oppenheimer American premiere on the red carpet.

Also, Zendaya Challengers the film has just been delayed to April 26, 2024, after originally slated to release on September 15 of this year.

Four Disney movies could be delayed

A new report from Bloomberg indicated that four films distributed by Disney in 2023 could all be delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

These possible schedule changes would occur mainly because the talents attached to each project will not be able to promote the film if SAG-AFTRA continues.

1.) Wish

Released in theaters November 22 Wish is Disney Animation Studios’ latest attempt to draw a crowd in the post-pandemic theatrical climate.

Recent Disney animated productions Light year, strange worldAnd Elementary were all aimed at similar young audiences and none of them were box office hits.

2.) Magazine Dreams

Jonathan Majors stars in Dreams Magazinewhich is scheduled for release on December 8. Majors’ name has been clouded by controversy since his arrest in March.

Disney and Searchlight Pictures previously held back from showing the film at the annual CinemaCon, indicating their uncertainty around the film.

3.) Poor things

poor things stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, and is set for release on September 28. It is based on a 1992 novel of the same name.

Its premise follows a young woman, Bella (Stone), who is resurrected by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe) and embarks on an adventure. Freed from societal norms, Bella embraces her quest for equality and liberation.

4.) The next objective wins

The next goal wins stars Michael Fassbender and is directed by Taika Waititi. It is slated for release on November 17.

Production on this film began in 2019, originally starring Armie Hammer before replacing the actor’s controversial role with Will Arnett.

The film follows football coach Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) who is given the challenge of elevating the performance of the American Samoa national team.

Are the movies in 2023 over?

The only reason Disney movies love Haunted house And Wonders seem to be safe with their respective release dates of July 28 and November 10, it’s that the marketing is too far along to consider a delay.

The chilling truth about these Hollywood strikes is that no one knows when either will end. This could last several months, which is an obvious concern for studios releasing movies this year.

In Disney’s case, the delays could be imminent. The media giant has so many production studios that it releases movies you might not normally equate with Disney.

poor things, The next goal winsAnd Dreams Magazine are all produced by Searchlight Pictures, which Disney acquired when it acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.

It would be expected that none of the talents would do any press for the films unless they had been pre-recorded before the strike.

So when is the best time to delay a movie? Which movies are not worth watching?

It’s up to the studios to decide as writers and actors seek fair compensation in a changing world with streaming and AI.