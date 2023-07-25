Entertainment
These 4 Disney Movies Could Be Delayed Due To The Hollywood Strike
The release of four Disney films in 2023 may be delayed due to ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).
The actors joined the writers on the picket lines on July 14, making it the first time the two have been on strike since 1960. An immediate impact from the 2023 films was felt, with Universal Pictures canceling the Oppenheimer American premiere on the red carpet.
Also, Zendaya Challengers the film has just been delayed to April 26, 2024, after originally slated to release on September 15 of this year.
Four Disney movies could be delayed
A new report from Bloomberg indicated that four films distributed by Disney in 2023 could all be delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
These possible schedule changes would occur mainly because the talents attached to each project will not be able to promote the film if SAG-AFTRA continues.
1.) Wish
Released in theaters November 22 Wish is Disney Animation Studios’ latest attempt to draw a crowd in the post-pandemic theatrical climate.
Recent Disney animated productions Light year, strange worldAnd Elementary were all aimed at similar young audiences and none of them were box office hits.
2.) Magazine Dreams
Jonathan Majors stars in Dreams Magazinewhich is scheduled for release on December 8. Majors’ name has been clouded by controversy since his arrest in March.
Disney and Searchlight Pictures previously held back from showing the film at the annual CinemaCon, indicating their uncertainty around the film.
3.) Poor things
poor things stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, and is set for release on September 28. It is based on a 1992 novel of the same name.
Its premise follows a young woman, Bella (Stone), who is resurrected by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe) and embarks on an adventure. Freed from societal norms, Bella embraces her quest for equality and liberation.
4.) The next objective wins
The next goal wins stars Michael Fassbender and is directed by Taika Waititi. It is slated for release on November 17.
Production on this film began in 2019, originally starring Armie Hammer before replacing the actor’s controversial role with Will Arnett.
The film follows football coach Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) who is given the challenge of elevating the performance of the American Samoa national team.
Are the movies in 2023 over?
The only reason Disney movies love Haunted house And Wonders seem to be safe with their respective release dates of July 28 and November 10, it’s that the marketing is too far along to consider a delay.
The chilling truth about these Hollywood strikes is that no one knows when either will end. This could last several months, which is an obvious concern for studios releasing movies this year.
In Disney’s case, the delays could be imminent. The media giant has so many production studios that it releases movies you might not normally equate with Disney.
poor things, The next goal winsAnd Dreams Magazine are all produced by Searchlight Pictures, which Disney acquired when it acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.
It would be expected that none of the talents would do any press for the films unless they had been pre-recorded before the strike.
So when is the best time to delay a movie? Which movies are not worth watching?
It’s up to the studios to decide as writers and actors seek fair compensation in a changing world with streaming and AI.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/disney-movies-delayed-hollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan turkeys set to travel to Pakistan next month
- These 4 Disney Movies Could Be Delayed Due To The Hollywood Strike
- McColgan joins tennis staff as an assistant coach
- College ‘lifetime email’ is at risk as Google limits free storage
- Joe Rogan reportedly turned down another request from Donald Trump to be on the podcast
- Bollywood Villain Ranjeet Says He’s Tired Of Doing ‘Sexual Assault Scenes, Pulling Heroines’ Sarees’ | Hindi Movie News
- Casa93 students will participate in Copenhagen Fashion Week
- Stock market today: Asian markets follow Wall St after the Chinese promise to support the economy
- Free Generative AI Course by Google
- Imran Khan | Pakistan’s Election Commission orders police to arrest Imran Khan for contempt
- Daily horoscope for July 25, 2023
- Where Alabama Football 2025 Recruiting Class Stands After Jaime Ffrench Commit