Over the weekend, as en masse among others across the country, I participated in the cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. While Barbie wasin the words of my colleague Rich Juzwiaks, a shrewd disparagement of the patriarchy, Oppenheimer offered a more succinct and searing look at a byproduct of it: state-sanctioned mass destruction in pursuit of ultimate dominance and one man’s guilty conscience After the damage was done.

You have now seen the range of responses to Oppenheimer, of essential at the deepest beast. Clearly the women didn’t get an invitation to the windfall to build a 1940s bombshellso the fact that a woman doesn’t speak until 20 minutes into the movie makes sense. Still, the film could have benefited from a few more details about J. Robert Oppenheimer’s lover, Jean Tatlock.

Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, hasn’t been in the film for all that long, and yet she inspired a host of questions from the audience about who, other than Oppenheimer’s apparent situation, was she? In short: a cool, complex and compelling woman who has done much more in her 29 years of life than ride the dickreject the flowers and ultimately choose to end it (supposedly).

Although I think Oppenheimer is Nolan’s best film, his portrayal of Tatlock reminded me of President Obama’s memoir, where he featured women he once romantically sued as an ethereal bisexual or leggy socialite. There isn’t a historical account by a man in which a fully realized woman doesn’t become a maniacal pixie dream girl shaped footnote, but I really have to plead for Tatlock, a worthy subject in his own right, to get his own feature film. Complete with more exciting sex scenes, of course.

Tatlock was a card-carrying communist, of course. But, as detailed in An Atomic Love Story: The Extraordinary Women in the Life of Robert Oppenheimershe was also a graduate of Vassar College and Stanford Medical School, a trained psychiatrist who treated children, a journalist, and a writer for the western worker, the publication of the Communist Party. Not bad for a girl in the 1940s, right?

As a person, Tatlock was describe In American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (from which the film is adapted) as a free-spirited, poetically greedy woman. She was, as her friends remembered, bold, brash and possessed a desire to help those in need. While a little of that could be gleaned from Pughs’ portrayal, one vital context was explicitly omitted from the film the first, being his apparent homosexuality. Tatlock writings to friends describe the questions on where exactly she was on the spectrum of sexuality. According to those who knew her, she had relationships with both men and women. Of course, Tatlock’s sexual identity is irrelevant to the conceptualization and construction of a weapon of mass destruction. His relationship with Oppenheimer and their shared interests and leftist affiliations are. But could he have provided important information about her complicated relationship with him? Certainly.

Perhaps worse is the way the film treats her apparent suicide as fact. While Oppenheimer has been shown to be under surveillance by the FBI for his ties to communism, Tatlock is known to have been as well. In the years following his death, his suspicious circumstances sparked speculation. American intelligence agencies do not have exactly the strongest reputation when it comes to murdering people like Tatlock andhowever, the questionable circumstances surrounding his death were not mentioned in the film. Seen how much Oppenheimer rests on the probe of his own communist sympathy, it also looks like a puzzle.

Jean was Robert’s true love, a friend of Oppenheimer’s remarked in American Prometheus as reported in vanity lounge. He loved her the most. He was devoted to her. So dedicated was Oppenheimer, in fact, that he proposed to Tatlock more than once only to be rejected each time. These cases are also not depicted in the film. Instead, the audience sees a handful of occasions in which they have sex, and later break up just as Oppenheimer is about to begin the Manhattan Project. Their connection may be apparent, but vital information about what sustained it for several years is sorely lacking. I mean, Oppenheimer wasn’t bad just because sex was a bomb (pun intended). She was, as they say in 2023, an undeniable villain. Frankly, Nolans’ interpretation doesn’t make this clear enough.

It’s been said over and over again by countless people that women like Tatlock deserve the Hollywood treatment, too. So, just in case someone like, I don’t know, Greta Gerwig reads this: I have some ideas.