Robin Williams’ children pay tribute to late actor on his 72nd birthday





Robin Williams’ children paid tribute to their father on what would have been his 72nd birthday. Williams died by suicide aged 63 in 2014. He has two children, Zak and Zelda. Taking to social media to pay tribute to the beloved late actor, Zak wrote: Happy 72nd Dad! I remembered how much I loved that look you would give. That look with a mischievous, affectionate smile that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Cheerful and curious and wonderful. I miss you and love you forever. Zelda also paid tribute to Williams, sharing a photo of her father during an actor strike in 2007 and saying that he “certainly would have been out there fighting the good fight for the art and the artists today and always as the SAG actors and writers strikes continue. See posts below. Happy birthday to Poppo, who would certainly have been there to fight the good fight for art and artists today and always. pic.twitter.com/CNiirB3Qb9 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2023 Last year, Zak and Zelda celebrated the eighth anniversary of their father’s death. “I remember how incredibly kind and cheerful you were,” Zak wrote onTwitter.I miss you deeply, wonderful hairy man and I will celebrate your life today. After the actors died, it was revealed that he had unknowingly suffered from a rare form of progressive dementia which affects thinking and reasoning, after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Earlier this year, actor Nathan Lane revealed that Robin Williams helped him avoid being outed on a TV talk show. The incident occurred onThe Oprah Winfrey Showat the time when the two stars appeared inThe bird cagetogether in 1996. The star recalls: I don’t think Oprah was trying to expose me. I told Robin beforehand, I’m not ready. I’m so scared to go out there and talk to Oprah. I’m not ready to discuss being gay on national television. I’m not ready. Lane explained that the interview eventually veered in that direction, though Williams came to her aid and managed to change the subject.

