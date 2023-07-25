Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Actor Is One of the Closest Runs to 2023





The race for the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Dramatic Actor has changed since the nominations were announced. Going into the announcement of the official suitors, we had Jeremy Strong above our odds for its performance on “Succession” based on our users’ combined predictions. Then it was announced that her co-star Kieran Culkin would submit as a lead actor for the first time, and he began to climb rapidly in our odds. But Culkin hasn’t quite made it to the top of the charts – until now. It shouldn’t be too comfortable, though. It could be one of the tightest races of the year. Culkin is at 7/2 lead odds with the backing of five out of eight expert journalists who have placed their bets at the time of this writing (with more experts to come in the coming weeks). It is also favored by seven of the 11 Gold Derby editors, 17 of our top 24 users, and 19 of our top 24 All-Stars. SEEHow far ahead is “Succession” in the Emmy race for Outstanding Drama Series?

But Strong follows with a rating of 9/2 and the support of an expert, two editors, three top users and three stars. Bob Odenkerk (“Better Call Saul”) also scores 9/2; two pundits, an editor and an All-Star predict victory. And completing our top four with odds of 11/2 is Peter Pascal (“The Last of Us”), predicted by an editor, three Top Users and an All-Star. So what makes this race so close? Much depends on whether the three “Succession” actors (Culkin, Strong and Brian Cox) split votes. Several “Succession” actors didn’t stop Strong from winning in 2020 (he was against Cox), but it may have been a factor in 2022 when “Succession” won Best Drama but Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) passed Cox and Strong here. Now there is three The “estate” men, and while Culkin may be the consensus pick among them, his co-stars might siphon off just enough votes to open the door for someone else. But who? It’s not entirely clear who would benefit if the men of the “Succession” split support. Odenkirk is the sentimental favorite since this is the final season of “Better Call Saul,” but the TV Academy hasn’t exactly been sentimental about “Saul”; the show has yet to win a single Emmy. Pascal has the benefit of a show with far more support than Odenkirk’s (24 names for “Last of Us”, just seven for “Saul”), and the academy liked Pascal enough to nominate him three times (he’s also been invited to host “SNL” and narrate “Patagonia”). But “Last of Us” is brand new to the Emmys and hasn’t been tested in the awards scene. Even with two dozen nominations, it remains to be seen if this will truly be voters’ cup of tea. PREDICT2023 Emmy winners

