Mira Rajput unhappy with ‘Barbie’: Hollywood can’t sing and dance like Bollywood





By India Today Entertainment Bureau: The director of Greta Gerwig Barbie may have found favor with audiences around the world, but there is a small part of the audience who didn’t really like the movie. One such person is Mira Rajput, the wife of influencer and actor Shahid Kapoor. Mira recently watched the film and shared her vision on social media. Mira Rajput shared this Instagram story. BARBIE DIDN’T IMPRESS MIRA RAJPUT “Hollywood this, Hollywood that. Well, Hollywood can’t do song and dance like Bollywood can!” Mira shared a photo of Barbie while writing this caption. READ | Barbenheimer gets real! Indian Theater plays ‘Oppenheimer’ with ‘Barbie’ subtitles Not only Mira, but TV actor Juhi Parmar has also criticized Barbie. The actor wrote a note in which she shared that she walked out of theaters 15 minutes after the film started showing because she deemed it inappropriate for children. Juhi had gone to see the movie with her daughter. ABOUT THE MOVIE Barbie received largely positive reviews and outperformed Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which was released on the same day, July 21. According to news agency AP, Barbie has fetched $337 million worldwide. READ ALSO | Juhi Parmar disappointed with sexual overtones in ‘Barbie’, writes open letter IndiaToday.in’s Tushar Joshi gave Barbie four stars and wrote in his review of the film, “Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is an important film that celebrates imperfections in a plastic world. The film is packed with outstanding performances and solid writing.” Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, while Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling plays Ken in the film. The film also stars Simu Liu, John Cena, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, among others, in key roles.

