Vicky Kaushal recalls dad’s struggles to survive in Bollywood: ‘He set himself on fire, broke his hand but couldn’t afford to fix it’ | bollywood news





Actress Vicky Kaushal has shared how the values ​​instilled in her by her parents shaped her understanding of money and hard work. He said that growing up, his parents never hid their struggles from him and his brother Sunny, which made him appreciate what they had more. In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky also spoke about the difficulties her father, the action director Sham Kaushalfaced in his career and revealed he wasn’t allowed to drive the family’s second car because he didn’t earn it himself. When asked if he was more conservative with money because he had had “difficult days” or if he was a spendthrift, Vicky replied, “One thing my parents always made sure me and Sunny knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They have always said that necessity is something that will be provided to you, but luxury is something that you will have to earn for yourself. This demarcation has always been there. When I was in middle school, when I was an assistant director, we had a second car, but I wasn’t allowed to drive it…” He added: “My parents have always been open about where every piece of furniture we own comes from and the hard work it takes to be able to afford things. They never hid their difficulties from us. Sunny and I are aware of the hard work that has contributed to the success we now enjoy, by the grace of God. As an action director, Vicky said of her father, “you also have to be a stuntman before that for 10 years.” And when his dad was working as a stuntman, there were hardly any safety precautions on sets, but he got away with it because he had to put food on the table. “He set himself on fire, he fell from 10-story buildings, there were no security measures… He did all that. The other day, he was telling me, the first time he rode a horse, he didn’t know what to do. But if he hadn’t, he wouldn’t have been paid. He fell and broke his hand. But he had no money to get him treated because he needed food. So the bone is still broken. Vicky’s father too reminded him that unlike other aspiring actors who come to Mumbai for the small towns and have to struggle to pay the rent, he had a house to live in and food to eat when he started in the industry. “You will have to work double to win this race, because (the competitors) are trying to survive, and that instinct is always going to override your passion,” Sham Kaushal told him. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

