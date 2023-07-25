Struggle with his past. And an animatronic shark.





In a rehearsal room near Times Square, Ian Shaw reminisced about the strange and solemn task of portraying his own father in a Broadway play he co-wrote. You spend most of your life running away from the father, he explained. Now there I was, running into the thing’s jaws. He stopped, realizing what he had said. No pun intended, he added. Ian Shaws father is Robert Shaw, the famous British actor, author and Oscar nominated star of A man for all seasons, who went on to play steel villains in The bite And The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Before his death in 1978. Perhaps his best-known film role is Quint, the seasoned shark hunter from the 1975 blockbuster Jaws, whose hardened face hints at a life of harrowing experiences and who delivers. a memorable monologue about a shark attack he survived during World War II.

Ian Shaw, clean-shaven, could almost go unnoticed; he has gentle manners and friendly eyes. But on this day in early July, with his mustache and elongated sideburns, Shaw, 53, was his father’s look-alike in Jaws. It’s a deliberate choice for his play, The Shark Is Broken, which opens August 10 at the Golden Theatre.

The one-act comedy-drama, written with Joseph Nixon, features Shaw as his father in a fictionalized portrayal of a particularly difficult day during the making of Jaws in 1974. Confined to a small fishing boat called the Orca while the crew battles an uncooperative mechanical shark, the elder Shaw struggles with his apprehensions about the film, his history of alcoholism, and the waning patience of his co-stars Richard Dreyfuss (Alex Brightman) and Roy Scheider (Colin Donnell).

Ian Shaw worked steadily in theatre, television and film projects while trying hard not to trade away the fame of his illustrious father. Describing his own career, he said: “It’s modest, but being my age and living my whole life as an actor is kind of a triumph. Now, after several years of working on the play and a lifetime of heeding his father’s legacy, he said he was ready for a project that addressed his lineage head-on. You still have to have the conversation about your validity versus your father, he said. As I get older and more mature, I feel less overwhelmed by it. The last piece of the puzzle for getting rid of the baggage was, in particular, walking in your shoes. Ian Shaw is one of Robert Shaw’s 10 children and the youngest he had with his second wife, actress Mary Ure. Robert Shaw was a famous man of letters, a friend of Harold Pinter (whom he played in the play Old Times with Ure) and an accomplished playwright himself. He also made no secret of his heavy drinking, at a time when such habits were fundamental to the machismo of a generation of actors.

Speaking to a reporter who asked how he stayed motivated on Jaws during the long production delays, Robert Shaw replied with a smile: Well, Scotch, vodka, gin, whatever, he said. He was also openly resentful of film roles that won him a global fan base (and a lucrative living) but kept him away from the stage. In an interview on The Dick Cavett Show in 1971, Shaw said it’s no better to be a busy actor than to be out of work: It’s always paradoxically bad, anyway. When you work, it’s terrible because you usually do stupid things, and when you don’t work, it’s worse.

Despite the rugged reputation his father cultivated on and off screen, Ian Shaw said of him, Privately, he was very affectionate and very funny and rather naughty.

As he recalled, once a very worthy guest came to stay with us in Ireland, and he was greeted by the sight of Robert opening the door in his wife’s nightgown. He thought that kind of thing was extremely funny. Even so, there’s a lot of who he was on screen, Shaw said. You wouldn’t want to confront him directly in an argument. The actor described rowdy family dinners held at long tables where he sometimes demanded his father’s attention. I would dominate a bit, he said. And he would pick me up and put me right outside the room. But the family was struck by tragedies. Ure died of an accidental overdose of alcohol and barbiturates in 1975, and Shaw died of a heart attack three years later. Ian Shaw, who is now married with two children, was just 8 at the time. But, he said, I felt I had time with him. Until then, I did not feel aggrieved.

Guy Masterson, director of The Shark Is Broken and a longtime friend, said the Shaw family story has presented professional challenges. When they were tossing around ideas for possible collaborations, Ian came up to me and said he didn’t want to do anything with his dad, because he looked like him, said Masterson, who has known the actor for about 25 years. Every time he showed up for an audition, people expected Robert Shaw, and he was at a disadvantage. At first, young Shaw balked at the idea of ​​a biographical piece about his father. I felt like it would be an impossible thing to achieve, he said. But over time, and with encouragement from friends and colleagues like Masterson, he became more comfortable. As the project germinated, Shaw also noticed that the theater became more receptive to film-based productions, such as plays The 39 Steps (adapted from the Hitchcock film) or a number of musicals based on contemporary blockbuster films.

For research, Shaw read books like The Jaws Log by Carl Gottlieb, one of the film’s writers, which chronicled the production’s many problems. He also watched the interviews his father gave around this time, trying to channel his outspoken, outspoken voice.

In a world where these types of interviews weren’t organized, Robert would sometimes say some pretty shocking things, Ian Shaw said. He didn’t feel like he was trying to get his next job. He was just trying to speak from his heart. He also reviewed a drinking diary his father kept in the early 1970s that one of his sisters later shared with him. It gave me a basis on how he felt about his alcoholism, Ian Shaw said. He had tried to stop and couldn’t. He wanted to focus on his writing and it was interfering with that. Before the play hit Broadway, The Shark Is Broken had a brief run in Brighton, England, in 2019, and played later that summer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He also performed at the Ambassadors Theater in London’s West End during the 2021-22 season. In the Times Square studio, the entire play fits into a small part of the room: a cramped recreation of a bench and table inside the Orca. Shaw said he could imagine himself driving around the room in a van, taking it to all the party halls in England and earning money doing it.

The feeling of claustrophobia aims to amplify some of the well-documented conflicts which took place behind the scenes of Jaws, such as the on-set friction between Shaw and Dreyfuss: in the series, as in real life, the seasoned Shaw views Dreyfuss as inexperienced and licensed, while Dreyfuss worries that Shaw’s drinking is spiraling out of control. In the confines of the boats, fictional conversations and monologues show the characters humorously bickering and wondering if their cinematic efforts will be of any use. They also explore the depths of the characters, such as when Robert Shaw reflects on his own father, who was an alcoholic himself and committed suicide when Shaw was a child. Donnell, a television (Chicago Med) and musical theater (Violet) star, said he felt a strong obligation to help Shaw achieve his goals for the play. There’s almost a sense of duty in realizing his vision and trying to breathe as much life into those roles as possible, he said. You’re going to see someone dive deep into difficult memories, Donnell said. I imagine there’s a bit of catharsis in not only creating the play, but also playing his father every night. I’m sure there are duels in his brain.

Brightman, who recently played the titular character in the Broadway musical Beetlejuice, said Shaw’s involvement allowed the play to be candid in its portrayal of the stars of Jaws. Shows like this can be watered down and glorify a person for what they weren’t, he said. This piece actually goes the other way and shows all three of them without any soft focus. I really think we see three very flawed egomaniacs. But the emotional appeal, Brightman said, is the space it gives Shaw to connect with his father in real time. I don’t know how many people would ever have such an opportunity, both to honor his father and show him the flaws of a person with a capital F, he said.

When preparing to play his father in The Shark Is Broken, Shaw said his rituals include practicing his voice as he puts on his Quint costume. I think he’s pretty fearless, so when I get into character, that’s one of the feelings I absorb, he said. I’m very forward-thinking and full of energy, which is quite a liberating feeling. But it’s a feeling that only lasts about as long as the performance. When it’s over, Shaw said, I tend to go back to who I am pretty quickly, which is probably a healthy thing. I am not my father. I am a different man.

