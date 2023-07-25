The Hollywood Wealth Gap | The week





The entertainment industry is at a watershed moment, with Hollywood at a standstill due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The unions represent Hollywood screenwriters and on-camera talent respectively, and while the demands of each are not the same, a growing wage disparity in the industry is a big sticking point for both. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA both went on strike after failed negotiations with the AMPTP, the union representing major Hollywood studios and streamers. The WGA said that the AMPTP’s reluctance to negotiate “closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession”. SAG-AFTRA Management said that actor compensation “has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem”. The strikes come at a time when “several major Hollywood companies…were touting strong profits and increased subscriber numbers for their streaming services,” HuffPost reported, and studio heads continue to see their salaries rise. But how big is the gap? What Do Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Studio Executives Earn? Disney CEO Bob Iger hit the headlines after he said strike demands were ‘unrealistic’, leading to big game. In 2022, his contract gave him the opportunity to earn up to $27 million with bonuses, according to a SEC Disclosure. While that makes him one of Hollywood’s highest-paid executives, Iger looks set to earn even more: He joined Disney earlier this month and could earn “$31 million a year under the new terms, depending on his performance and the company’s share price,” the Observer reported. Another major studio, Universal Pictures, is a subsidiary of Comcast, whose CEO Brian Roberts had “compensation worth $32.06 million,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Then there’s Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav, who also sparked controversy on his alleged apprehensions about the strike. Zaslav was paid $39 million in 2022, Variety reported.

In total, “the pay of Hollywood’s top executives skyrocketed at the height of the pandemic, reaching $1.43 billion in 2021,” according to the Los Angeles Times reported. Over the past five years, Iger has earned a total of $195 million, Roberts $170 million and Zaslav nearly $500 million, the Times added. How much does the industry earn? While film and television are still recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority of players in the industry are still bringing in billions of dollars. The largest of these was actually streaming service Netflix, which made $31.6 billion in revenue in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, unlike traditional studios, Netflix “focuses on subscriber revenue, which makes comparisons with studios difficult.” That’s not to say traditional studios aren’t doing well either; Universal, Hollywood’s oldest “Big Five” cinemas, recorded revenues of $11.6 billion, said The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. from Zaslav also recorded revenues of $13.8 billion. The smallest major studio earner in 2022 was Paramount, which brought in $3.7 billion. Despite this, Paramount actually had “the largest percentage change in earnings year-over-year,” primarily due to the massive success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” grossing $1.5 billion at the global box office. So even with the changing Hollywood landscape via streaming, “there’s still a lot of money to be made making movies”, The real deal reported, noting that “[new] movie studios are springing up like wild flowers.” What do writers and actors earn? The majority of writers and actors aren’t wealthy, and “87% don’t even qualify for health care under the contract that just expired,” according to supporter More Perfect Union. tweeted. Writers’ salaries are said to be falling and “during the 2013-2014 season, 33% of all TV series writers were paid the minimum; now half are working the minimum”, according to the WGA reported. Although the exact salary depends on experience, the average annual salary for a screenwriter is $51,544, according to ZipRecruiter, although some working on headlining shows can make six figures. That’s still significantly less than studio executives, as David Zaslav’s salary is “384 times the average Hollywood writer’s salary.” CNBC reported. The average Hollywood gig actor earns $27,465 per year, ZipRecruiter reported, with the top of the pay scale marked at $40,766. This work also depends on many variables, and US News and World Report places the median salary closer to $47,000. As with screenwriting, however, “the biggest stars have the highest salaries in the world, [but] they are part of a small percentage of active players”, In the wings reported, and “making a living as an actor is not impossible but it is very, very difficult”.

