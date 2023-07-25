Malaysian gay community fears backlash after Matty Healys outburst | Malaysia

The recent appearance of 1975 singer Matty Healys at a festival in Kuala Lumpur, where he criticized Malaysia’s homophobic laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage, has deeply angered the country’s conservatives.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have also expressed discomfort with his actions, fearing the episode could further exacerbate the hostilities they face.

He can fly out of the country and not face the consequences, while our people have to deal with the weight of what just happened, said flirty Carmen Rose, who called the speech selfish, adding that it risked undoing the work of activists.

The British pop-rock singer headlined the Good Vibes festival when he criticized the country’s homophobic laws in a profanity-laden speech. He was holding what appeared to be a bottle of wine and spat on the stage as he spoke.

He said: Unfortunately you don’t get a set of tons of uplifting songs because I’m fucking mad. And it’s not fair to you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay, progressive, and cool.

The comment was met with some cheers from the audience.

Healy then kissed bassist Ross MacDonald as they performed the song I Like America & America Likes Me.

About 30 minutes later, the band left the stage, with Healy announcing that he was now banned.

The following day, festival organizers announced that the entire weekend event had been cancelled. The government also said it would tighten entry requirements for foreign artists to perform in Malaysia, according to local media.

Dhia Rezki Rohaizad, vice-president of Jejaka, a social support group for gay, bisexual and gay men in Malaysia, criticized governments’ handling of the situation, citing Healys’ right to freedom of expression.

But he added that Healys’s speech was not the number of activists in the country who would have wanted to highlight the problem. We did a lot of groundwork, organized the community and held stakeholder meetings with local government agencies, he said. To do it on this scale, with a lot of people who aren’t aware of the discussions going around around queer activism, is what’s harmful.

Malaysia’s federal penal code, first introduced under British colonial rule, punishes oral and anal sex with up to 20 years in prison. Each state and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya also have Sharia codes which generally criminalize gay sex and gender non-conformity.

Activists have warned of a rise in intolerance in recent years, citing in particular a raid on a LGBTQ+ Halloween Party in Kuala Lumpur last year when 20 people were arrested.

For people who live in Kuala Lumpur, the raid was a very scary night and I think many of us have been living in fear ever since, said LGBTQ+ community member Mikhail Hanafi. In many other places around the world, queer nightlife is one of the places where at least a subset of queer people can feel safe and have a sense of community.

This was no longer the case in Malaysia, Hanafi said, adding that when the lights were turned on in a club late at night, some friends immediately felt a sense of panic, fearing it was a sign of another police raid.

There was value in foreign artists expressing themselves, Hanafi said. But he added: They have to be aware of how they speak. They have to talk to the community beforehand.

Activists are particularly concerned that Healys’ comments come just weeks before the national election. The campaign has often coincided with an increase in hate speech, said Thilaga Sulatireh, founder of the group Justice for Sisters, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

On Monday, Malaysia’s national human rights commission said that while it advocates equality for all and freedom of expression, it is important to stress that these rights must be exercised responsibly and within the restrictions imposed by local laws and cultural considerations.

Sulatireh said the statement illustrated why LGBTQ+ communities were feeling nervous. This is truly a testament to the protection LGBT people enjoy in Malaysia. Of course, people will worry if something happens to them, they feel completely unprotected.

Carmen Rose says she is unable to advertise performances in Kuala Lumpur, due to pressure on the community. Any foreign artist who comes here and wants to defend us has to figure out how to do it, she said. What works out west may not work here. They can actually do more harm than good.