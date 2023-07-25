Will London actors turn Scab on Hollywood Pals?





Comment this story Comment The British film industry revolves around the Americas. The dependency is surprising just in terms of money: of the nearly $2 billion ($2.6 billion) spent on film and TV production in the UK in 2022, US studio-backed projects totaled $1.36 billion, a 31% increase from 2021, according to the British Film Institute. Think about it another way: Thatrhapsody-in-pinkBarbie Land takes place in last weekend’s blockbuster? It was built at Warner Bros. Studios. in Leavesden, just north of London. So, with Tinsel Town USA shut down by the double strike of actors and writers, Hollywood-on-the-Thames also came to a halt. The ripple effects are huge: there are over 16,000 film and TV production companies in the UK, mostly small businesses, which in 2020 employed 86,000 people. While British actors have their own Equity union, many work in productions shut down by walkouts organized by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (SAG-AFTRA). You can feel the anxiety when you ask movie people here about their American cousins. Hopefully the parties will resolve their differences quickly, said a spokesperson for Film London, which works with film companies to organize film shoots in the city. Equity is vocally backing the strike but reminding members that it is illegal to show sympathy for UK productions that have no investment from studios that are part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the US trade association at odds with the writers’ and actors’ unions. But the calamity also raises a tempting opportunity. Should UK skilled film craftsmen, from actors and writers not affiliated with US unions to craftsmen and technicians who build and film extravaganzas like Barbie, launch independent productions that they can sell to US studios that may soon run out of content? This sort of self-starter could help break Britain’s reliance on Hollywood funding (and American film visions) and revive an industry that once rivaled the Americas. Indeed, if there is one place where British soft power has real power, it is in the Anglophile offices of major Hollywood studios. At this point, however, the Brits aren’t ready to play the scab role. Everyone here just says they hope it all blows up fast. At least in public. But we talk. American producers have not really been silent. They were looking for new sources even before the guild of 160,000 actors joined the WGA strike on July 14. Trust me, all the conversations are happening, says a Hollywood insider who asked not to be named due to sensitivities surrounding the strike. They happened in preparation for all of this. An old-school Hollywood deal is also getting new traction, the so-called negative pickup. It’s one where no money exchanges hands until a movie or show is over. The term originated in the pre-digital era, when the medium was really film, ie celluloid and filmmakers would deliver the film negative to the studios. While the filmmakers haven’t received any money from the studio, a negative pickup in the past was enough to convince a bank to offer financing for the contract being an effective promissory note to come once the project was completed. Major studios usually promise to cover all costs and take care of distribution (and, of course, the huge revenues that come with it). It’s all sotto voce for now, especially in the UK, where no one wants to damage the existing relationship with SAG-AFTRA. There are already criticisms of the potential use of the London backdoor to circumvent the strike. If it ends soon, the damage will be limited. But the economic pressure on British film companies will increase as the American confrontation continues. Hollywood insiders don’t expect any movement in the negotiations until US Labor Day weekend in September, the unofficial start of America’s downfall. Why then? It has little to do with producing fresh content. This is to maximize the films already in preparation. Fall marks the start of Hollywood awards season, when studios release their biggest and most prestigious movies. Producers will need the directors, screenwriters and above all the actors who created these films to promote them and optimize the box office. What good are the Oscars if the statuettes don’t help you sell tickets? After all, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that awards the annual prize was created by a studio head, Louis B. Meyer, the founder of MGM. A raison d’être: to circumvent unions by pampering the actors with golden trophies. It would be ironic if awards brought producers and actors back to the bargaining table. It will be really bad news if the AMPTP decides to sacrifice awards season. This means that the stalemate will become a war of attrition. But perhaps then the British film industry could decide it’s time to strike out on its own. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Barbie and Ken enter the South China Sea: Howard Chua-Eoan Will AI overthrow Michelin, Consumer Reports and the Oscars? : Ben Schott For some Britons, the American Revolution never ended: Max Hastings This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Howard Chua-Eoan is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering culture and business. He was previously international editor of Bloomberg Opinions and former chief information officer of Time magazine. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion Offer this item gift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/07/25/hollywood-strike-uk-film-production-faces-both-calamity-and-opportunity/be991dee-2aa4-11ee-a948-a5b8a9b62d84_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

