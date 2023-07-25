Opening weekend sales of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ exceed expectationsExBulletin



. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Step aside, all you dusty old superhero franchises.

This summer’s best-selling movie isn’t shaping up to be a big-budget action flick The ant Man or even IndianaJones. It is the pink, plastic and feminist inquiry that is Barbie.

The comedy directed by Greta Gerwig and interpreted by Margo Robbie recovered $155 million in the first three days of domestic ticket sales, according to data aggregator ComScore.

And as if the message wasn’t clear enough, consider the equally resounding popularity of Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimera dark three-hour portrait of the man who built the atomic bomb.

Together, the incongruous duo collected $235.5 million in a single weekend, which was the fourth best-selling box office opening in history (not accounting for inflation).

The so-called Barbenheimer couple have easily beaten other big budget releases of the past summer Impossible mission the film, for example, grossed $54.2 million in its first three days of sales.

Barbenheimer’s superhero-sized success won’t escape studio executives who have struggled to turn a profit in a post-pandemic and cinematic landscape marked by an uptick in theater closures and the enduring dominance of home streaming services.

This weekend’s headline is that audiences may be tired of heading to the theater for these tired sequels, but they’ll show up and heck, even dress up for new characters and original storylines.

Barbie The opening was the biggest North American debut by a female director

Guided by the poor results of its other summer releases, Warner Bros. projected a conservative box office gross of $75 million for Barbieopening weekend. Box office analysts went further, according Deadlinepredicting $110 million for the film, which cost around $145 million to make.

But BarbieThe cultural cache has taken him far beyond those expectations and helped him earn new titles in the process:

The highest preview ticket sales of the year ($22.2 million on Thursday), according Variety.

Biggest one-day launch of the year ($70.5 million between Thursday and Friday sales), also according Variety.

Biggest North American opening for a film directed by a woman (2019’s Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden, grossed $153 million; 2017’s Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, grossed $103 million.)

The biggest debut for a comedy movie (that’s according to film consultant David A. Gross, who also publishes a weekly bulletin on box office numbers. raw says the New York Times that no comedy opened more than $85.9 million over a three-day weekend.)

Oppenheimer also doubled its planned opening weekend ticket sales

Universal Studios predicted its R-rated biopic, starring Cillian Murphy, would be raise around $40 million in opening weekendless than half of what it cost to make the film.

But in the end, he doubled his projected performance and also broke a few records:

Second highest opening for an R-rated non-franchise film (2004 The passion of Christ still holds the record at $83.8 million), according rotten tomatoes).

Third-largest opening for a biopic in North America, not inflation-adjusted (2014’s American sniper is still first, at $89.3 million).

Seventh largest aperture for movies longer than 165 minutes (OppenheimerThe runtime of is 180 minutes, roughly on par with the best dog in this category: Avengers: Endgamewhich, running 181 minutes, earned $357.1 million in its opening weekend of 2019.)

Collectively, Barbenheimer also broke notable records



. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Together, the opening of the two films represents:

The biggest three-day opening weekend, post-pandemic.

The fourth-biggest movie weekend ever (not accounting for inflation), behind Avengers: Endgamemore 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And if you haven’t figured it out by now, that also makes it…

…the best-selling box office weekend not led by an established franchise.

The first time a three-day weekend has seen a movie open with over $100 million and another with over $50 million, according the Hollywood journalist.

Numbers aside, have the movies met the hype?

It wasn’t just that audiences showed up for these films, they celebrated their arrival with everything from memes to merchandise to a rare embrace of the marketing mania that followed.

And while the same-day release inspired plenty of rhetoric about a rivalry, in the end, each film only reinforced the other, with more than 200,000 people buying tickets to see the odd pair doubles, according to the National Association of Theater Owners. The question of which movie to see first has become a bit of a punchline on the internet.

But no matter how they viewed them, viewers offered their ecstatic approval. Both scored very high on Rotten Tomatoes (90% for Barbie; 94% for Oppenheimer). Both films received an A rating in CinemaScore’s exit polls.

And neither film was found to be exclusive to any demographic audience, though each was a bit biased by gender (65% of Barbie the viewers were women; 60% of Oppenheimerwere men), according to New York Times.

What does all of this mean for the movie industry?

It was the weekend Hollywood desperately needed after months of big-budget releases. The question now is whether movie studios can keep up the momentum.

And they can have challenges. A strike by unionized actors began on July 14, joining efforts that screenwriters and screenwriters began in May. With no talks scheduled on the immediate horizon, release dates for upcoming films could be pushed back, with striking actors refusing to take part in publicity events.

Logistics aside, there’s also the question of what Barbenheimer’s success tells us about the future of the franchise versus the original, standalone story.

Mattel, the company behind Barbie (the doll), hasn’t been shy about leveraging its intellectual property into a cinematic universe beyond this single film. From the company CEO Ynon Kreiz told Time Magazine“My thesis was that we needed to move from a toy company, making items, to an IP company, running franchises.”

Judging by audience receptivity to a new story about an old favorite toy, movies about Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket or Rock’Em Sock’Em Robots could follow.