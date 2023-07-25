How will viewers be affected by Hollywood’s ongoing strikes?

As the strikes in Hollywood continue, here are some of the most notable American productions that moviegoers may have to wait for.

Hollywood and the entire movie industry have been shut down.

Months after the Writers Guild of America strike began, the Screen Actors Guild joining the picket line means that, for the first time in 60 years, American writers and actors are striking at the same time.

Both guilds want studios and streaming services to offer better pay, increased royalties, higher contributions to their pension and health plans, and guarantees on the use of AI in the industry.

It is not known how long this strike will last. The WGA’s longest strike lasted 153 days, while in 1980 the cast went on strike for over three months.

How will viewers be affected?

Late-night talk shows and many TV productions have already been on long-term hiatus due to the writers’ strike.

Shows like The last of usYellowjackets, American Horror Story, Big Mouth, stranger thingsAbbott Elementary, Breakup and Daredevil: Born Again, all went on hiatus, and late-night shows like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and countless others also went dark.

Now the cinema tents, some in production, are also closing.

The impact of these shutdowns on production will depend on how long the strikes last, and while it may take some time for the general public to feel the effects of the ongoing strikes, many future film releases will be affected.

Small independent studios like A24 agreed to SAG’s terms and will continue to film and use its actors during the strike. This means that audiences may only receive independent funding, as well as many European and Asian films this fall. That’s not a bad thing, as some under-the-radar gems will get the platform and attention they deserve.

However, these are some of the more notable American productions that moviegoers may have to wait for.

Challengers

Ready to open this year Venice Film Festival, Luca Guadagninos, a highly anticipated love triangle romance around the tennis courts, has been pulled from the festival slate due to strikes. The MGM/Amazon film, starring Zendaya and Josh OConnor, will instead be moved to April 2024. The festival has announced that the opening film will now be Edoardo De Angeliss’ Italian drama. Commanderlike the Lido will focus on European and Asian productions this year, a plan B that will tarnish the festivals’ long-standing reputation for the premiere of major Oscar winners for the following year. Speaking of Zendaya…

Dune: part two

There are rumors that Warner Bros is looking to delay the release of its November mast Dune: part two, also starring Zendaya and Timothé Chalamet. A Variety report also said the studio was considering a move. The purple color and DC Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Indeed, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic Dunes can ride a huge sandworm from November 3, 2023 to an undisclosed date in 2024. That makes sense, because a movie like Dune: part two would benefit greatly from the participation of its all-star cast which also includes Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Christopher Walken and current union restrictions say these actors cannot promote past or future work made and released by stricken companies. Still, it was one of our most anticipated titles of 2023, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it still gets released this year.

Beetle Juice 2

Tim Burton’s classic 1988 horror comedy beetle juice joins the long (and increasingly exhausting) line of iconic films receiving a legacy sequel in 2024. Original stars Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder join the franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega for the new film, originally announced in February 2022. Filming had begun in May and was taking place in England and Vermont, United States. The film currently has a release date of September 6, 2024, but there is no guarantee that the date will hold, as it is expected to experience significant delays as production has been halted completely. But let’s face the facts: fans had to wait 35 years for a sequel, they can wait a little longer.

Quick X Part 2

Without trying to minimize the strikes and their consequences, it is a delay which we have not been too disappointed. The tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, x fast, came out earlier this year, and it was rubbish. The ending, a huge cliffhanger that offered little resolution (or basic narrative logic) to the film’s ongoing storyline, showed once again that this is a franchise in desperate need of better writers and a definitive endpoint. As it stands, audiences will have to wait until at least 2025 for what’s billed as the franchises’ conclusion. Then we can all rest easy and pause as we hear Vin Diesel groan indistinctly about how he got family, not friends, all with the acting charisma of a disgruntled boiled egg.

The Amateur

After his long appearance in Christopher Nolans OppenheimerRami Malek was to start working on The Amateur, a spy thriller in which he will play a CIA cryptographer forced to investigate the case of the murder of his wife. Filming reportedly began in early June, with Black Mirror and Slow Horses director James Hawes in the director’s chair. Its November 2024 release date will most likely be pushed back.

Venom 3

After Morbius and the medium Venom sequel, Venom: let there be carnage, Sony needs a live victory. Production on the currently untitled Venom 3 would have started in June, with Tom Hardy also receiving a writing credit. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the project, and the original date of October 2024 could still hold, depending on how long the strikes last. But safe to say there’s a lot to do on this one. Speaking of the Spider-verse…

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

This year Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse East one of our favorite movies of the year so far, and left audiences on a tantalizing cliffhanger, teasing the third and final installment in a vibrant series that exceeded all expectations. The animated film is currently set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, but in all likelihood it will have to wait longer, as the actors have yet to record their lines.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2

The continuation of this summer poorDead Reckoning part one has already finished work on most of its major action sequences. However, there are still plenty of scenes to shoot for the two-part event of the beloved spy franchise. Production was on hiatus while Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie promoted the first chapter, in what is said to be Cruises’ swan song as Ethan Hunt. McQuarrie said Part 2 was only about 40% complete by the time the writers’ strike broke out last month. The original start date of June 28, 2024 rightly seems like Mission: Impossible at this point.

Gladiator 2

23 years after Russell Crowe played Maximus Decimus Meridius, work has finally begun on the untitled Gladiator 2, with Ridley Scott in the director’s chair once again for another legacy sequel. Do you notice a trend? It’s by no means a necessary sequel, but following the son of Maximus, played by Paul Mescal, as he swears revenge for his father’s death, does feel enticing. He is joined by Djimon Honsou and Connie Nielsen, as well as Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. It was filming in Morocco at the time of the strike, and while two-thirds of the way there would have been, the November 22, 2024 start date will likely be pushed back to 2025.

Nasty – Parts 1 and 2

The big screen adaptation of the hit musical Wicked has also been discontinued. Development was announced in 2012 before the cast was revealed in 2021 and production began in 2022, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo leading and the director of boobies rich asian, Jon M Chu, at the helm. Split into two parts, the first was set to drop in November 2024, with the second part landing almost exactly a year later in 2025. Although filming began in December 2022, after delays due to the pandemic, you can bet these two films will be released in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Tornadoes

Almost thirty years after the release of the original film in 1996, Tornadoes is the long delayed sequel to the iconic disaster movie Tornado. Audiences were gearing up for a July 19, 2024 release, a deadline that will be tough to meet, as Tornadoes It is believed that he only started filming in May. Add to that post-production for all the required special effects, and we were still a long way from seeing this one blow us away on the big screen.

Dead Pool 3

Marvel Studios is planning ahead, and as a result, their four major projects currently in production have been affected by strikes by writers and actors. Captain America: Brave New World managed to wrap production before it was really affected (although the reshoots were forbidden), while the production of the two Blade And Love at first sight closed. Then there’s the third Deadpool movie, the first of Fox’s former properties to be released under the MCU banner, starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade “Deadpool” Wilson and Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, portrayed in a pinpoint yellow and blue costume that sent the internet into a complete meltdown. Marvel needs a win, as superhero movies have been underperforming lately, and their carefully crafted schedule will need to be rethought, as there’s no way the film will be finished in time for its original May 3, 2024 release.

Paddington in Peru

Cry us a river on thex fastsequel, but it’s the delay that really hurts. Paddington 2 was an absolute joy, a heartwarming adventure that became the highest-rated movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes in 2017. It’s been six long years, and we were finally about to get a third installment. Production was supposed to start in July, but now the indefinite hiatus means audiences will have to sit tight until 2025 likely for the beloved urchin that eats marmalade sandwiches to return to Peru.

Here we have it.

It remains to be seen if other top 2023 releases like Yorgos Lanthimos poor things and Michael Manns Ferrari (both originally planned to premiere in Venice), as well as Disney Wonders November 10 Lionsgates franchise reboot The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on November 17, and Sony’s Columbia Pictures Napoleondirected by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Nov. 22 will have theatrical rollouts scheduled without their cast hitting promotional press tours.

Hollywood strikes continue…