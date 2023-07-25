Vince Hill obituary | pop and rock

For many people, Edelweiss will forever be associated with Christopher Plummer singing it while playing guitar in the film version of Rodgers and Hammersteins The Sound of Music, but for Vince Hill the song took on a more special meaning. Her recording became her most successful release and the signature hit of her career, reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart in March 1967. Her album of the same title also became a Top 30 hit.

Hill, who died at the age of 89, had already become a household name by the time of his success with Edelweiss. Having signed with EMI Columbia in 1965, he had reached No. 13 in early 1966 with Take Me to Your Heart Again, then had a Top 30 hit with Heartaches and a Top 40 hit with Merci Chérie. His string of success earned him further success in 1967 with Roses de Picardie (No. 13) and Love Letters in the Sand (No. 23), and he returned to the Top 40 with The Importance of Your Love (1968).

His last singles chart appearance came with Look Around (And Youll Find Me There), which climbed to No. 12 in 1971. He also released 10 studio albums under his contract with EMI Columbia (and another 15 for a variety of labels), making more recordings at EMI’s Abbey Road studios than The Beatles.

But Hill was not just a crooner and had several strings to his bow. He enjoyed considerable success as a songwriter, writing regularly with his musical director Ernie Dunstall.

As well as providing material for their own albums and B-sides of singles, the duo wrote Why Or Where Or When, which was taken to the top of the New Zealand charts in 1968 by Mr. Lee Grant (real name Bogdan Kominowski). They also wrote the title track for TV and Broadway star Robert Goulets’ 1971 album I Never Did As I Was Told, which was featured on the same year’s Hills album The Singer and the Songs.

Eager to establish himself as an all-around performer, Hill in 1973 became the host of the BBC television show They Sold a Million, which featured singers such as Gene Pitney, the Hollies, Sacha Distel and Neil Sedaka. The following year Hill recorded Sing a Song of Sedaka, a selection of compositions by Sedakas.

From 1975 to 1977, Hill hosted The Musical Time Machine on BBC Two, delving into popular recordings from the past and the stories behind them. The show featured a novelty gadget called the Eric (Electronic Recall Information Collator), a kind of primitive computer that provided Hill with facts and figures about the songs featured. In 1988 ITV recruited him as the presenter of the daytime entertainment show Gas Street.

Born in Holbrooks, Coventry, the son of a greengrocer, he attended Hen Lane Modern Secondary School, which he left aged 15 to start his musical career singing in local pubs. After winning a talent show while in Margate on vacation, he took singing lessons to make the most of his obvious vocal talent. His voice would later be likened to crushed velvet and worked for a time as a coal miner at Coventry Colliery to pay the bills.

The opportunity arose when he saw an advert in Melody Maker, looking for a singer for the Royal Corps of Signals Band. He auditioned at the bands base in Catterick in North Yorkshire and got the job, allowing him to do his national military service while gaining invaluable experience performing in Europe and the Middle East.

After being released, he starred in a production of Leslie Stuarts’ Edwardian musical Floradora, before joining Teddy Fosters’ big band as a singer. He evolved in a more pop direction with the Four Others and then the Raindrops, the latter giving him television and radio exposure, notably on the radio stations of the BBC Parade of the Pops.

In 1959 he married Annie Davidson, secretary to London booking agent Tito Burns, whose clients included Cliff Richard and the Drifters. It was her who pushed Hill to become a solo artist without her I wouldn’t have left the Raindrops, he confessed and he landed his first chart entry with The Rivers Run Dry, released on Piccadilly Records and which reached 41 in June 1962.

The following year he became a regular guest on ITVs Stars and Garters, a variety show set in a fictional pub. Also in 1963, Hill offered to be the UK entry for the Eurovision Song Contest with A day by the seabut was piped by Ronnie Carroll singing Say Wonderful Things.

Hill was featured on ITV It’s your life in 1976, although by the 1980s his recording career had dwindled. He focused on live performances on cruise ships and at various prestigious venues including the London Palladium, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. In 1982 Hill and Dunstall teamed up with playwright Alan Plater to write the musical drama Tolpuddle for BBC Radio 4, in which Hill played the lead role of George Loveless. In 1983 he wrote and performed the song Its Maggie for Me, in support of Margaret Thatchers’ ultimately successful election campaign.

From 1984 to 1993 he hosted the Vince Hills Solid Gold Music Show on BBC Radio 2, and in 1990 he took the stage to play Ivor Novello in the musical My Dearest Ivor, which resulted in the album Vince Hill Sings the Ivor Novello Songbook.

He published his autobiography, Another Hill to Climb, co-written with Nick Charles, in 2010. In 2014, his son (and only child) Athol died of a heroin overdose aged 42. At the time, Hill was breastfeeding his wife who had pulmonary fibrosis; she died in 2016.

Hill had previously been successfully treated for prostate cancer and myeloid leukemia, but as of 2011 suffered from macular degeneration, which was causing his eyesight to gradually deteriorate. He donated royalties from his 2017 compilation album Legacy: My Hits & Rarities (1965-1974) to the Macular Society, of which he had become a patron.