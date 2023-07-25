



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., a media and entertainment company preparing to spin off its namesake movie studio Lionsgate from its pay-TV and streaming business Starz, has a new general counsel in film industry veteran executive and former OMelveny & Myers partner Bruce Tobey. Tobeys’ chief legal officer job at Lionsgate leaked in annual report proxy statement filed July 20 by the Santa Monica, Calif.-based company known for its popular movie franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick and the Twilight Saga. In other securities deposit earlier this month revealed plans to set up two independent listed companies. The long-awaited split from Lionsgate and Starz was expected in Hollywood and could happen by September. A Lionsgate spokesperson confirmed Tobeys’ hiring but declined to comment further. Tobey joined Lionsgate on March 27 as a successor to former general counsel Corii Berg, who resigned as of December 20, 2022. Lionsgate has no disclose a reason for Bergs’ exit but granted him more than $1.6 million in severance payAccording to a February 15, 2023, OK he reached with the company. Bergs’ exit package included accelerated acquisition of Lionsgate stock and payment of 24 months of health insurance premiums. Lionsgates’ proxy shows Bergs’ total compensation for fiscal year 2023 increased to more than $4.3 million from nearly $2.3 million in 2022. He joined Lionsgate in 2018 after a 20-year career at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Lionsgate paid Tobey $269,230 in 2023, most of that in the form of equity awards, according to his proxy. Consolidation in the film industry in recent years and increased emphasis on streaming assets have made Lionsgate the periodic subject of a takeover. Tobey, whose work emails have already been swept away by a data breach at Sony caused by North Korean hackers who exposed some of the inner workings of Hollywood and the lawyers withindid not respond to a request for comment. He has spent the past decade at OMelveny, where he was a partner and led the top-tier entertainment, sports and media law firms until early 2021. Tobey joined OMelvenys office in Century City, Calif., as senior counsel in 2012, after serving as chief operating officer for CBS Films. OMelveny has already manipulated legal work for Lionsgate, which once turned to the firm for advise on a takeover battle involving former shareholder Carl Icahn and $375 million film financing deal with a Chinese company. Lionsgate isn’t the only media industry stalwart to take its name from a ferocious feline to recently install a top-notch new lawyer. LionTree LLC, a boutique investment bank run by the former UBS rainmaker Aryeh Bourkoff , recently appointed Avi Sutton, a former partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, as general counsel. Sutton, who left Wachtell last year to join LionTree as a senior director and special counsel, also now serves as chief operating officer of the privately held New York-based company, which specializes in media, technology and telecommunications transactions. Sutton took over from former LionTrees attorney Georg Krause-Vilmar, who left in May to become chief legal officer of ByHeart Inc., an infant formula startup that also hired former Sullivan & Cromwell partner Hannah Beard last month as legal counsel. Krause-Vilmar is a former special counsel for the firm.

