Entertainment
Western & Southern Open will provide a new fan zone experience for Mason
Fans attending the Western & Southern Open next month will be treated to an elevated experience which was revealed by the new owners of the international tennis tournament on Thursday.
Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports and Entertainment, highlighted the improvements planned for the tournament scheduled for August 12-20, which includes a new Fan Zone. It is expected to be the center of activity between games at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
From the moment fans walk through the doors next month, they will notice a new look, a new feel and a new experience of the Western and Southern Open, Moran said. This year’s reimagined tournament will provide even more opportunities for fans to experience the passion, excitement, camaraderie and intimacy that is unique to our event. While the Fan Zone will be at the heart of this customer experience, we are working to improve the entire campus for all attendees.
Located between the North Gate and Center Court, the Fan Zone is centrally located between the 17 courts that will host the event. In the Fan Zone, visitors will have access to unique programming and entertainment throughout the nine days of tournaments.
Marked by a wide swath of green space and flowers, the Fan Zone will feature a shaded cover, entertainment stage and various activities for fans of all ages. The focal point of the area will be an 80-foot video wall featuring live footage of the many games taking place simultaneously with Adirondack chairs for fans to relax.
Next to the video wall will be a VIP observation deck overlooking Porsche Court called Sip & Serve Sun Deck. This exclusive area is available to customers who wish to upgrade their tickets to enjoy bottle service, premium drink offers and a unique view of the action below.
Credit One Bank, a new tournament partner, will help further enhance the spectator experience through the Credit One Concierge Desk, where fans can enhance their day-to-day on-site experience.
Food and drink remains a key part of the Western & Southern Open experience, and this year E+O Kitchen and Masons’ popular craft brewer, Sonder Brewing, will join the list of options available on-site.
A new luxury seating offering is the Grandview Club in the South Building which overlooks both Center Court and Stand Court, where fans can watch the world’s best male and female players while having free beer, wine and soft drinks as well as indoor, air-conditioned club access, club officials said.
Inside Center Court, viewing will be enhanced with the addition of new video panels along the facings of the south and east stands to complete the immersive experience of the video panels on all four sides of the pitch as well as the referees chair and net judges box. Grandstand Court will also have digital back and side walls this year.
The Western & Southern Open is one of only five events in the world to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same location, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, California.
The initial entry list for the 2023 event, which was released on July 18, includes the world’s top 41 men and 39 women, 14 Grand Slam champions, eight current or former world No. 1-ranked players and 11 former tournament champions.
Founded in 1899, the Western & Southern Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament. The Western & Southern Open welcomes nearly 200,000 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries each year and is seen by more than 126 million global viewers in more than 192 global markets.
More details
Tickets for individual sessions of the 2023 tournament are on sale now at wsopen.com And Ticketmaster.com. All multi-day ticket packages for this year’s tournament sold out in mid-June.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/what-to-do/events/western-southern-open-to-feature-new-fan-zone-experience/JU2NY3KESJAKPGJ32EOSM2ATWI/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Western & Southern Open will provide a new fan zone experience for Mason
- Rishi Sunak emphasized that the Government will fulfill its commitment to promote the construction of houses
- Pak election commission postpones indictment of Imran Khan in contempt case until August 2
- Lions Gate Entertainment Taps OMelveny For New General Counsel
- University of Georgia Athletics
- Stefano goes to TheWrap!
- A 4-year-old boy was lost in a field in Ohio. See the moment he found it
- Japanese police arrest a woman and her parents in the beheading of a man at a hotel in Hokkaido’s entertainment district | World
- Donald Trump’s fundraising visit to Louisiana
- 14 resounding NOs to Boris Johnson’s 30-year-old former aide getting mystery peerage
- Heatwaves hitting the US and Europe are ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change, researchers say
- Vince Hill obituary | pop and rock