Western & Southern Open will provide a new fan zone experience for Mason

Fans attending the Western & Southern Open next month will be treated to an elevated experience which was revealed by the new owners of the international tennis tournament on Thursday.

Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports and Entertainment, highlighted the improvements planned for the tournament scheduled for August 12-20, which includes a new Fan Zone. It is expected to be the center of activity between games at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

From the moment fans walk through the doors next month, they will notice a new look, a new feel and a new experience of the Western and Southern Open, Moran said. This year’s reimagined tournament will provide even more opportunities for fans to experience the passion, excitement, camaraderie and intimacy that is unique to our event. While the Fan Zone will be at the heart of this customer experience, we are working to improve the entire campus for all attendees.

Located between the North Gate and Center Court, the Fan Zone is centrally located between the 17 courts that will host the event. In the Fan Zone, visitors will have access to unique programming and entertainment throughout the nine days of tournaments.

Marked by a wide swath of green space and flowers, the Fan Zone will feature a shaded cover, entertainment stage and various activities for fans of all ages. The focal point of the area will be an 80-foot video wall featuring live footage of the many games taking place simultaneously with Adirondack chairs for fans to relax.

Next to the video wall will be a VIP observation deck overlooking Porsche Court called Sip & Serve Sun Deck. This exclusive area is available to customers who wish to upgrade their tickets to enjoy bottle service, premium drink offers and a unique view of the action below.

Credit One Bank, a new tournament partner, will help further enhance the spectator experience through the Credit One Concierge Desk, where fans can enhance their day-to-day on-site experience.

Food and drink remains a key part of the Western & Southern Open experience, and this year E+O Kitchen and Masons’ popular craft brewer, Sonder Brewing, will join the list of options available on-site.

A new luxury seating offering is the Grandview Club in the South Building which overlooks both Center Court and Stand Court, where fans can watch the world’s best male and female players while having free beer, wine and soft drinks as well as indoor, air-conditioned club access, club officials said.

Inside Center Court, viewing will be enhanced with the addition of new video panels along the facings of the south and east stands to complete the immersive experience of the video panels on all four sides of the pitch as well as the referees chair and net judges box. Grandstand Court will also have digital back and side walls this year.

The Western & Southern Open is one of only five events in the world to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same location, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, California.

The initial entry list for the 2023 event, which was released on July 18, includes the world’s top 41 men and 39 women, 14 Grand Slam champions, eight current or former world No. 1-ranked players and 11 former tournament champions.

Founded in 1899, the Western & Southern Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament. The Western & Southern Open welcomes nearly 200,000 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries each year and is seen by more than 126 million global viewers in more than 192 global markets.

Tickets for individual sessions of the 2023 tournament are on sale now at wsopen.com And Ticketmaster.com. All multi-day ticket packages for this year’s tournament sold out in mid-June.