Outfest Grand Jury Awards Go To Anhell69, Actor Isaac Krasner & More – Deadline





Outfest today announced its grand jury winners, after the Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ Film Festival wrapped up its 41st editing. Anhell69, directed by Theo Montoya, won the Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature, which comes with a cash prize of $5,000. Set in Medellín, Colombia, the film takes a hybrid doc-fiction approach to exploring the country’s history of violence and the grim outlook for many young people in Colombia. Point of view the magazine called it “uncompromising and disturbing, the finest kind of transgressive documentary cinema”. Queendirected by Agniia Galdanova, received a special mention in the documentary feature category. [Scroll for full list of Outfest awards winners]. J.A. Productions The Grand Jury Prize for North American Feature Film went to Something you said last night, directed by Luis De Filippis. It tells the story of a transgender woman in her twenties who embarks on a family journey that forces her to face life decisions. Special mentions in this category went to fancy dancedirected by Erica Tremblay, and The People’s Pranksterdirected by Vera Drew. The jurors awarded the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Feature Film to The Fabulous, directed by Roberta Torre. Outfest’s programmers describe it as “a hilariously poignant anthem to trans friendship – it’s something like magic”. Isaac Krasner, the young star of big boys, won the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance, North American Narrative Feature. In the coming-of-age comedy, “an unexpected teenage crush turns a camping trip into a weekend of self-discovery.” Choi Hae-jun, star of Peacockwon the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance, International Narrative Feature. Stenberg power Mega During the festival, Outfest presented several other accolades, including the Outfest Achievement Award to filmmaker Andrew Ahn, director of Fire Island And Spa evening. Actress-producer-musician Amandla Stenberg won the festival’s Platinum Maverick Award, while electronic music artist and activist Madame Gandhi received the Platinum Alchemy Award. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre won the inaugural Outfest Achievement Award for Press and Media, “the organization’s highest honor… [celebrating] representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the media. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have won the James Schamus Ally Award, recognizing their work advancing equity and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community. As we previously reported, McCarthy, Falcone, and Stenberg didn’t show up to Outfest in person to collect their awards due to the cast strike. Jean-Pierre cited the same reason for refusing to come in person to accept the press and media award. A number of award-winning films will be available on Outfest Los Angeles’ virtual platform through July 30. People’s Choice Award winners will be announced at the end of the virtual viewing window. “In a truly standout year for LGBTQIA+ films, in which our artists have delivered such a diverse collection of provocative, insightful and fearless work, the choices made by our esteemed juries couldn’t have been easy,” Outfest Director of Programming Mike Dougherty said. “Congratulations to all the filmmakers at our festival for their commitment to queer cinema in all its forms, and to these honorees for their well-deserved recognition.” The North American Narrative Feature Jury was comprised of Tuck Dowrey, Chief Creative Officer, Page Boy Productions; Allegra Madsen, Director of Programming, Frameline; and actor Breeda Wool. The International Jury for Narrative Feature Films was composed of Jamie Gonçalves, Producer (two seasons); Anna Li, Film Programmer, and Evan Schwartz, Vice President of Content, Wolfe Releasing. The documentary jury for feature films and short films, meanwhile, was made up of Anja Block, Documentaries, Discovery+; Aurora Brachman, filmmaker (joychild); and film programmer Anita Raswant. The American and International Short Narrative Jury included Anto Astudillo, Senior Programmer, TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival; actor Nava Mau and Cameron Scheetz, entertainment editor, Queerty. Here is the full list of Outfest award winners: The Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature: Anhell69directed by Theo Montoya Special mention documentary feature film: Queendirected by Agniia Galdanova Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding North American Narrative Feature: Something you said last night Directed by Luis De Filippis Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance, North American Narrative Feature: Isaac Krasner In big boys Grand Jury Prize for Screenplay, North American Narrative Feature: Sebastien Silva For rot in the sun North American Narrative Feature Special Mentions: fancy dance directed by Erica Tremblay The People’s Prankster directed by Vera Drew Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Feature: The Fabulous directed by Roberta Torre Grand Jury Prize for Screenplay Writing, International Narrative Feature Film: Asogscreenplay by Seán Devlin, Jaya and Arnel Pablo Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance, International Narrative Feature: Choi Hae-jun In Peacock

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Short Film: Avocado pit directed by Ary Zara International Short Narrative Special Mention: Christopher at sea directed by Tom CJ Brown Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short Film: Love, Jamie directed by Karla Murthy Special mention documentary short film: Here I hope directed by Hao Zhou Grand Jury Prize for Best American Narrative Short: Dilation for maximum results directed by Nyala Moon American Short Narrative Special Mention: As you are directed by Daisy Friedman Special Programming Awards, presented by Outfest’s Senior Programming Team: Emerging talents: Alice May Mackay, T Blockers Artistic achievement: Rumpelstiltskin directed by Ethan Fuirst Social impact: The truth must be told directed by Nneka Onuorah Hornitos First Shot Prizes: A Story of Sitting in Waiting Rooms (or whatever longer title you prefer)directed by Lorena Russi

