Cause of death of actor Julian Sands ‘undetermined’ according to forensic experts





Los Angeles, USA, July 24 (EFE) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office said on Monday that the cause of death of British actor Julian Sands could not be determined. The actor’s lifeless body was identified on June 27 in a desert in southern California, United States, after months of disappearance. “Julian Sands’ cause of death was undetermined due to the condition of the body, and no other factors were uncovered during the coroner’s inquest. This is common when dealing with cases of this type,” the coroners said in a statement. They added it was the “final resolution”, which comes four weeks after his remains were found in the Mount Baldy desert following his disappearance in January. The death of the actor, known for appearing in films such as ‘Naked Lunch’ and ‘A Room With a View,’ was confirmed after hikers contacted the sheriff in the town of Fontana on Saturday. His body was taken to the coroner’s office pending identification and an official declaration of his cause of death, which took longer than expected due to the inability to specify the cause of his death. Sands disappeared Jan. 13 after hiking solo in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains (about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.) It was unsuccessfully searched by drones and helicopters, as avalanche hazards at the time and dangerous trail conditions hampered the ground search for the actor. Sands was born on January 4, 1958 in Otley, UK and moved to California in the 1980s. His career has been marked by film and television titles such as ‘The Medallion’, ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Smallville’ and ‘The L Word’. EFE gac/nt/lds

