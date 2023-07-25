Entertainment
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: AI Artist’s Stunning Creation Turns Bollywood Actresses Into Barbies
Last update: July 25, 2023, 4:58 p.m. HST
Prior to the Bollywood Barbie extravaganza, the artist also imagined Gangs of Wasseypur characters in the Barbie universe. (Photo credits: Instagram)
AI artist named Shahid SK has gone all out on Instagram and given our favorite actresses a Bollywood Barbie makeover.
The most anticipated film of 2023, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, hits big screens around the world on July 21. At this point, the world is almost painted pink. The Barbie mania takes over and people go gaga over it. And guess what? AI joins the fun and adds a fun twist. AI artist named Shahid SK has gone all out on Instagram and given our favorite actresses a Bollywood Barbie makeover. It’s like the JoJos reference but with a Barbie twist. The caption accompanying the post was Bollywood Meets Barbie. What if Barbie was made in India? Bollywood Divas as Indian Barbie.
The images showed Anushka Sharma wearing a gorgeous ruby pink outfit with Barbie-like makeup. Alia Bhatt upped the Barbie aesthetic with her multicolored outfit and a cute pink headband. Parineeti Chopra killed in her colorful dress. Not to mention Aishwarya Rai, who has always been a perfect fit for the role of Barbie, gave queen vibes in the pink outfit. Deepika Padukone’s face hasn’t changed much in a Barbie makeover and fans think she doesn’t need a filter to make her look beautiful.
The artist did not stop there. He also turned Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and even Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan into fabulous Barbies.
The Instagram post went viral, getting nearly 3,500 likes, and the comments section was calling dibs on their favorites. One fan couldn’t contain her excitement saying that Deepika looks exactly like the Barbie doll we had.
This AI artist has more tricks up his sleeve. Before the Bollywood Diva Barbie extravaganza, they blew us away by reimagining the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur in the world of Barbie. Imagine Nawazuddin Siddiquis Faizal Khan and Manoj Bajpayees Sardar Khan wearing rainbow colored clothes and all looking adorable. It’s hilarious and mind-blowing at the same time.
We could only imagine what the mobsters would say in the Barbie movie and, most importantly, how they would say it. Can you even imagine Nawazuddin Siddiqui saying his iconic dialogue, Baap ka, Bhai ka, Dada ka, Sabka badla lega re tera Faijal, in a cute and colorful Barbie style?

