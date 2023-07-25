AI reinvents Oppenheimer with Bollywood Cast





A 3D animation studio known as Wild Trance has shown what several Bollywood stars would look like if they were chosen for Oppenheimer. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is a biopic of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb. The film boasts a star-studded cast and immense visuals. Oppenheimer received rave reviews, going against Greta GerwigBarbie At the box office. Fans of the film are now using generative AI to create art and in one case, images reveal what the cast ofOppenheimer would look like if it was made in Bollywood. Sharing images on Instagram, Wild Trance wrote: “Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project. “With an Indian star under the direction of Christopher Nolan, it would be a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing both Oppenheimer’s scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry. In the Bollywood reimagining, Shah Rukh Khan was cast as the main character, played by Cillian Murphy in the actual film. The photo shows a noticeably slimmer SRK dressed in a suit and fedora. Another image recreates the poster, where Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer stands before his devastating creation. Anushka Sharma stars as Kitty Oppenheimer. Originally played by Emily Blunt, the AI ​​reimagining features Anushka in a baggy top and with shorter hair styled in waves. Alia Bhatt could replace Florence Pugh and play Jean Tatlock, a member of the American Communist Party, with whom Oppenheimer had a romantic relationship. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah would make the perfect Albert Einstein while Anupam Kher could reprise the role of Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss. Aamir Khan could replace Matt Damon as Leslie Groves. Rajkummar Rao was reimagined as American nuclear physicist David Hill, played by Rami Malek in the film. Many fans loved the AI ​​footage, especially SRK. However, one person thought Randeep Hooda would have been a better choice as Oppenheimer. Since its release on July 21, 2023,Oppenheimer earned over Rs. 60. Crore from 1,923 screens during the opening weekend. It is expected to surpass the collections of Christopher Nolan’s previous highest-grossing film in India,The dark knight rises. DespiteOppenheimer‘s hit in India, it has drawn controversy for allegedly hurting religious feelings. This is due to a scene where Tatlock orders Oppenheimer to read a verse from Hindu scriptureBhagavad-Gita while having sex. Religious groups have demanded that the scene be removed. But despite opposition, the film was well received in most of the country.

