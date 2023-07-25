Mira Kapoor comments on Barbie: ‘Hollywood can’t sing and dance like Bollywood’ | Bollywood





Mira Kapoor watched Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Mira has now taken to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the film. (Also read: Juhi Parmar writes open letter to Barbie for inappropriate language, sexual overtones, internet says she’s ignorant) Mira Kapoor is unhappy with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie dance numbers. Mira Rajput criticizes Barbie On Tuesday, Mira shared a photo from the theater, which included a shot of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the Barbie movie. She wrote with her, “Hollywood this, Hollywood that… Well Hollywood can’t do song and dance like Bollywood can!” She was referencing a song and dance sequence from the film, depicted on most of the actors in Barbie’s set. The song that played during this scene was Dance The Night by Dua Lipa. Mira Kapoor on her Instagram stories. Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. The film’s premise read, “After being kicked out of the utopian Barbie Land for being less than perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken set off on a journey of self-discovery in the real world.” The simultaneous release of Christopher Nolan’s Barbie and Oppenheimer has become a global trend named Barbenheimer as the two films continue to set box office records. In India, Oppenheimer fared better than Barbie, although at the US box office Barbie outperformed Oppenheimer. Learn more about Barbie The Hindustan Times review of Barbie said, “Greta is also quite indulgent with satire, constantly reiterating how she recasts the Barbie mythos. The humor, therefore, only occasionally lands, though one silently admires the shots fired at every line. But the tone, a mix of self-awareness and spelling it all out, remains consistent throughout.” He further adds, “In this, Greta Gerwig constructs a slightly indulgent, yet also consistently intelligent and occasionally amusing satire. She treats the script as if it were her all dolled up Barbie, but catapulted by the imagination to places she’s never gone before.” Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple have two children. Their firstborn is daughter Misha, whose name is a combination of their names. They later had a son, whom they named Zain Kapoor. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on July 7 with some cute Instagram posts.

