10 Bollywood actresses inspired by mini dresses for the party





10 mini dresses inspired by Bollywood actresses: Bollywood divas know how to kill with their looks every time they step out. From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, fans frequently turn to their favorite stars for inspiration with their varied looks. Here are some of the best mini dress looks you should steal from the B-Town divas for your next party. Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt looked perfect in her little black dress for the Gucci Resort 2024 show in Seoul last month. The actress teamed her Gucci dress with a clear 1961 Gucci Jackie bag that instantly became the talk of the town. Her look is perfect for any party if you’re dressing up with the intention of burning up the dance floor all night long. Katrina Kaif Leather dresses never go out of style and Katrina Kaif knows how to style them perfectly. She wore this chic black dress with one-shoulder detailing and a full sleeve while promoting her movie song Phone Bhooth. She paired the LBD with a high ponytail, kohl-laden lashes, and nude glossy lips. kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is nothing but an ardent. The actress rocked the party days in this Jason Wu collared red silk crepe dress with a wrap front design. She paired it with a gold necklace, brown shoulder bag, oversized sunglasses and pointy toe heels. This outfit is perfect for a night out with friends. Mouni Roy Killing it in a tight white dress, Mouni Roy is here to steal the show. Here’s another glamorous look from the actress that you can easily recreate for your next night out. The mini dress features a turtleneck that adds definition to her look. Sleeveless detailing and corset designs on her torso further enhance the look. Janhvi Kapoor A Janhvi Kapoor look to absolutely steal! The Bawaal actress has caused an internet storm with her look. She wore an embellished white mini dress and gave off a chic vibe. She oozed adding a white blazer to the complete look. You can take inspiration from her look and pair it with stilettos and minimal jewelry. Khushi Kapoor Set to take the internet by storm with her debut movie Archies, Khushi Kapoor has grabbed headlines for her style statements. The diva wore a purple asymmetrical turtleneck dress that’s perfect for turning heads at any event. The mini dress looked ultra glamorous on the actress. Souhana Khan If you’re looking for style inspiration that’s both chic and comfortable, take inspiration from Suhana Khan’s flirty polka dot dress. The backless outfit is a must for a romantic date or a party with friends. Just like Suhana, you can pair the outfit with nude makeup and a mini bag. Disha Patani Flaunt your curves in a sultry lilac sequin bodycon dress, just like Disha Patani. The actress is known for her fashion choices and likes to experiment with colors. The mini dress is perfect for letting loose during an evening. Sarah Ali Khan There’s nothing called ‘Too Much Bling’. The Nikhil Thampi and Label RSVP sequin jumpsuit is bold and chic. Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she styled her outfit with a pair of gold stiletto heels and pink eyes. Ananya Blacksmith Ananya Panday flaunted a white feathered corset dress and instantly became an internet rage. The dress looked timeless and exuded class. Ananya paired the gorgeous outfit with heart-shaped earrings and smokey eyes. White pumps completed her look. What is your favorite look?

