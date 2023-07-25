AI reinvents Bollywood stars with Oppenheimer casting





Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer has been talked about since its release last week. Cillian Murphy stars as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man nicknamed the father of the atomic bomb. The star cast of the Oppenheimers ensemble includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, among others. What if Bollywood stars portrayed these characters on screen? Well, an artist used artificial intelligence to show us what the result might look like. An Instagram page named Wild Trance has shared a series of AI-generated photos that feature Bollywood superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan as Oppenheimer characters. First up we have Shah Rukh Khan as J. Robert Oppenheimer with an intense look on his face. Next we see Naseeruddin Shah as Albert Einstein. In the film, the character is played by Tom Conti. Alia Bhatt as Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer, is just perfect. She is seen in a yellow striped shirt and short hair. The AI ​​artist cast veteran star Anupam Kher for the role of Lewis Strauss, replacing Robert Downey Jr. With a suit, tie and pair of glasses, Kher tends to be the right fit here. Anushka Sharma as Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, is the big winner. Emily Blunt played the role in the film. Seeing Bollywoods Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in a Christopher Nolan movie is a dream come true for many. Well, for now the AI ​​has made it possible because Aamir is seen as Leslie Groves. In the film, Matt Damon played the character. Rajkummar Rao is also part of the cast. Oppenheimer, which was released July 20 in the United Arab Emirates, is based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Copyright 2022 Khaleej Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

