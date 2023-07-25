Entertainment
Veere Di Wedding 2 being finalized, will be filmed next year: Report | Bollywood
Veere Di Wedding, supported by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, was released in 2018 and starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. According to a new report from Pinkvilla, Veere Di Wedding 2 will hit the floors next year. The report adds that the “idea and concept” for the sequel has been locked down. Read also : Will Kareena Kapoor play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2?
About Veere Di Wedding
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was an all-female ensemble comedy starring Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha. The film was a box office success, with earnings of more than 100 crore net worldwide. After the film’s release, producer Rhea Kapoor had stated that she did not expect the film to make the numbers it had at the box office. Now, Veere Di Wedding 2 is reportedly in the works.
Veere Di Marriage 2
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla in a recent interview, Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the creators, and they’ve already got the ball rolling for the sequel. So, Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely in the works, and the idea and concept have already been locked down. However, the script is still being written and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that’s done, they’ll start looking at casting and other logistical aspects. The film will be released next year.”
Rhea on the sequel
In 2020, Rhea confirmed that 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding would indeed return for a sequel. I think it will actually happen. It could happen sooner than I thought. But things look good. I’m thrilled, she said during an interactive session with fans on Instagram.
Rhea had also spoken about the box office success of Veere Di Wedding in a 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, and said, “When it happened, I felt so good, because I was like people underestimated the strength of the female audience, which is very loyal. They watch movies over and over again. So that’s when I decided I wasn’t going to rush into anything predictable. I’m going to go and do things the way I always have, but the only thing I’ll do is justify the potential strength of this audience.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/veere-di-wedding-2-definitely-being-made-will-be-shot-next-year-report-101690270693866.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Veere Di Wedding 2 being finalized, will be filmed next year: Report | Bollywood
- Elon Musk to replace Twitter’s bird logo with an ‘X’ – BBC News
- UK growth rate cut in 2024 on rate hike
- Evision rebrands in-house Bollywood movie channel eMasala
- Monegasque table tennis player climbs to the world top
- Answer Angel: Comfortable dress shoes that look great |
- Barbenheimer smashes the counter
- Sask.Reached a tough milestone of 2,000 total deaths due to COVID-19
- AI reinvents Bollywood stars with Oppenheimer casting
- Airlangga Hartarto Called by the Attorney General’s Office, here is President Joko Widodo’s comment
- Mira Rajput Kapoor feels like “Hollywood can’t sing and dance like Bollywood” after watching Barbie; details inside
- The Peoria Rivermen coach runs a growing hockey academy for Peoria kids