Veere Di Wedding 2 being finalized, will be filmed next year: Report | Bollywood

Veere Di Wedding, supported by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, was released in 2018 and starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. According to a new report from Pinkvilla, Veere Di Wedding 2 will hit the floors next year. The report adds that the "idea and concept" for the sequel has been locked down. Shikha Talsania, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in an image by Veere Di Wedding.

About Veere Di Wedding

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was an all-female ensemble comedy starring Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha. The film was a box office success, with earnings of more than 100 crore net worldwide. After the film’s release, producer Rhea Kapoor had stated that she did not expect the film to make the numbers it had at the box office. Now, Veere Di Wedding 2 is reportedly in the works.

Veere Di Marriage 2

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla in a recent interview, Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the creators, and they’ve already got the ball rolling for the sequel. So, Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely in the works, and the idea and concept have already been locked down. However, the script is still being written and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that’s done, they’ll start looking at casting and other logistical aspects. The film will be released next year.”

Rhea on the sequel

In 2020, Rhea confirmed that 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding would indeed return for a sequel. I think it will actually happen. It could happen sooner than I thought. But things look good. I’m thrilled, she said during an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

Rhea had also spoken about the box office success of Veere Di Wedding in a 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, and said, “When it happened, I felt so good, because I was like people underestimated the strength of the female audience, which is very loyal. They watch movies over and over again. So that’s when I decided I wasn’t going to rush into anything predictable. I’m going to go and do things the way I always have, but the only thing I’ll do is justify the potential strength of this audience.”