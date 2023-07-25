Japanese police arrest a woman and her parents in the beheading of a man at a hotel in Hokkaido’s entertainment district | World
TOKYO (AP) Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular nightlife entertainment district in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
Police in Hokkaido, on Japan’s northern main island, said on Tuesday they arrested Runa Tamura, 29, and her father Osamu Tamura, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, the day before on suspicion of conspiring to behead the victim in a hotel room and move his severed head in the middle of the night between July 1 and July 2.
The chief victim, Hitoshi Ura, 62, has since been missing.
Police raided the suspects’ homes on Tuesday and arrested the prime suspect’s mother, Hiroko Tamura, a 60-year-old part-timer, on suspicion of conspiring with her family to transport and keep the lead at home.
Police did not say how the daughter and father collaborated. Police are still investigating the motive and declined to say whether the woman and the victim knew each other.
The police also noted that Runa is a possible mental patient. The media quoted neighbors as saying she struggled to go to school and had been reclusive since childhood.
Kyodo News and other outlets reported that the victim and another suspected Runa Tamura checked into the hotel in the Susukino area known for short-lived love hotels. About three hours later, only one of them was seen leaving, carrying a large suitcase.
The person accompanying the victim wore light-colored women’s clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when entering the hotel, but was dressed in black when leaving, Kyodo said, citing unnamed investigative sources.
Uras’ body was discovered later on July 2 by a hotel employee who went to check the room as no one had come out that afternoon. The worker found the victim collapsed in a bathtub, according to dispatches. None of his belongings had been left in the room and the bed seemed unused.
