AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results and Host Earnings Webcast





LEAWOOD, Kan., July 25, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC & APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the world’s largest theatrical exhibition company, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will host a webcast of the results accessible via the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview. During the webcast, the company will answer questions from AMC Investor Connect members and equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit https://www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions. Investors and interested persons should go to the website (https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview/) at least 15 minutes before the results webcast to register and/or download and install any necessary audio software. Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. CDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the webcast for a limited time. About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is the largest motion picture exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe, and the largest in the world with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. AMC has driven innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide enhanced food and beverage choices; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile applications; offering premium large-format experiences and streaming a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com. Website Information This press release and other information about AMC are available at www.amctheatres.com. We regularly post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means to disclose material, nonpublic information and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to periodically check this section of our website for important information about AMC. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information as it is posted on our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts. The story continues Category: Company press release See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725863748/en/ contacts INVESTOR RELATIONS:

John Merriwether, 866-248-3872

[email protected] MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183

[email protected]

