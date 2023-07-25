Venice film festival attracts biggest names despite Hollywood strikes





Actors’ strike casts shadow over festival preparations

In case a single film has been removed from Venice

Many stars will nevertheless skip the red carpet July 25 (Reuters) – Venice presented a powerful line-up for its next film festival on Tuesday, defying fears that its 80th edition could be a failure due to strikes by Hollywood actors and writers. Although many stars will miss the traditional red carpet openings for major studio productions, Venice Artistic Director Alberto Barbera has still managed to attract a host of major films to the Lido. New films from directors such as Bradley Cooper, Yorgos Lanthimos, David Fincher, Michael Mann, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Wes Anderson will all debut at the event, which runs from August 30 to September 30. 9. The festival will also court controversy by showcasing Woody Allen, Roman Polanski and Luc Besson, three directors affected by the #MeToo scandals who have been coldly received by many industry figures over the past decade. All three have repeatedly denied the charges against them. Besson was cleared last month. The world’s oldest film festival, seen as a launching pad for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, showcases films from 55 countries, including 23 titles vying for the prestigious Golden Lion prize. Barbera said that despite the uncertainty surrounding the cast strike, only one title was dropped from the expected lineup – the slated opening tennis drama “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya. The SAG-AFTRA guild called a strike this month after failing to reach an agreement with the studios on a new three-year contract. Guild members are not allowed to engage in promotional activity for their films. Barbera said he hopes stars of smaller independent films will be able to get their work seen in person, regardless of the shutdown. “So hopefully the red carpet won’t be as empty as some people predicted,” he said. TRIO OF BIOPICS Among the most anticipated films will be the Netflix drama “Maestro,” about composer Leonard Bernstein, directed by and starring Cooper, who made his directorial debut “A Star is Born” in Venice in 2018. Two other biopics will also vie for attention on the lido – Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’, based on the memoir of Elvis Presley’s wife and stars Cailee Spaeny, and ‘Ferrari’, directed by Mann. It stars Adam Driver as the famous Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife. Only five female directors will be in the main competition, with DuVernay making history as the first African-American woman to compete for the Golden Lion with her film ‘Origin’, which dissects racism in the United States. Other big pictures likely to generate buzz include Lanthimos’ surreal sci-fi comedy-drama “Poor Things,” which stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, who won’t be able to walk the red carpet due to the strike. Besson, who was cleared in June of rape charges brought against him in 2018 by an actress, will present his latest film “Dogman” for the top prize. Allen, with his film in French “Coup de chance”, and Polanski, with “The Palace”, will be presented out of competition. Anderson will also perform out of competition with his 40-minute Netflix comedy “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” based on a short story by Roald Dahl and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley. Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alison Williams Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

