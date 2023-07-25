NU President Michael Schill discusses dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald and football

University President Michael Schill sat down with The Daily to discuss Northwestern’s football program on Monday.

The NU football team have been in the national spotlight after several former players came forward with hazing allegations in recent weeks. The University had investigated some of these allegations and found evidence of hazing.

After the investigation was completed, Schill placed former head coach Pat Fitzgerald on a two-week unpaid suspension on July 7.

The Daily reported details of the hazing, which included forced sex acts, on July 8. Subsequently, several additional players have come forward to corroborate the initial claims and describe a racist team environment. Schill announced he had fired Fitzgerald on July 10, and in the weeks that followed several players filed lawsuits against the University.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

The Daily: Why did you initially think two weeks was the right suspension for Fitzgerald?

shell: I believe that individual guilt and knowledge are important in these things. The report concluded that there was insufficient evidence to indicate that coach Pat Fitzgerald was aware of what was going on, although there were possibilities of knowing it. It was what I weighed too heavy.

The Daily: Less than 12 hours after The Daily’s initial report, you sent an email saying “you may have made a mistake” in your decision-making process. What changed?

shell: I don’t just make decisions and move on, I think about what I did, and decided after some thought that maybe I made a mistake in offering the two weeks.

I was affected by reading your coverage, I was affected by the additional allegations we received, I was affected by the impact it had on our community. I realized that I had overweighted individual knowledge. The coach had been running a small entity for over 15 years and was responsible for our student-athletes and culture. He has that culture, and when you have a culture, that means you have to take all the careful steps to make sure that the culture is a good culture. I came to the conclusion that he had failed, and he didn’t try to find out what was going on and he had to take responsibility for it.

I think a lot about leadership. Not to make it too self-referential, but I think if a leader makes a mistake, they have to acknowledge it, they have to take responsibility for it. The worst thing you can do is pretend it didn’t happen. You realize you made a mistake and you correct it and you make the right decision, because that’s what a standing leader does. And that’s what I hope I’ve done.

The Daily: In the Daily report, it was mentioned that Fitzgerald may have known about specific things that were happening, including things like Shrek’s clap. Were those things that you were aware of in the initial report?

shell: Yeah, the investigative report mentioned Shrek’s hit, but then said they didn’t find it reflected[Fitzgerald’s]knowledge.

The Daily: At what point in the weekend did you decide to fire Fitzgerald? Are there any specific things that have changed over the weekend?

shell: I recognized that I wanted to rethink it. I wanted to signal to the community that there would probably be something more. I spent Sunday reading and rereading the report. I also met with the executive committee of the board of directors and we discussed it.

Also, on Monday morning, I met with the investigator and her associate, and what I did there was I asked them to provide me with details from the raw testimony of each person they spoke to. So we went person by person. I wanted to make the right decision with as much information as possible, and the report was a summary of raw material.

But when you hear it, one by one, one example of bad behavior after another, the magnitude of it struck me even more. I decided that the only choice, the only moral choice, was to end our relationship.

The Daily: On Monday, The Daily also published a report alleging racism was part of football culture. Was the University aware of this, and was it factored into any decision-making that occurred on Monday?

shell: I was aware of it, so I can’t say it didn’t affect my thinking. This (allegations of racism) hasn’t gone through the investigative process, but I’m a human being, so all of these things go into the decision-making process. So, was this (allegations of racism) the defining information? No. Was it in the mix? Absolutely.

The Daily: So far, the only member of the coaching staff who has left the University is Fitzgerald. Will the rest of the current coaching staff stay with the team?

shell: We have no allegation that appointed any member of staff other than a coach, who is named in litigation in one of the complaints. When we hear an allegation about an individual, what we do is we have a process. Everyone has the right to due process, and so we will investigate each person specifically named by someone with credible information. We have an entity, the Office of Title IX and Civil Rights Compliance, and they will do the investigations. I don’t think I should comment on any individual, but that will be what happens when other names come forward that have not yet been investigated.

We don’t think it’s appropriate to brush everyone off in an allegation unless we can somehow substantiate the allegation. In this case, so far we haven’t been able to link individuals (to this), but we will investigate if people come up with names.

The Daily: Many community members expressed disappointment at the relative silence of administrators, particularly Combe Family Vice President for Sports and Recreation, Derrick Gragg. Why would you say they haven’t talked much?

shell: I can’t explain why individuals don’t speak up. I may have written too much, rather than too little, but that’s how I process things and communicate. I can’t say why some people are posting statements, it may be that (Gragg) is also trying to verify more facts. I think this week you’re going to hear a lot about him because we have (Big Ten) media days coming up later in the week. As you know, we are faced with ongoing litigation, and we must balance the long-term interests of the University in this litigation by simply getting on the podium and talking.

The Daily: To be clear, wasn’t this an administrative instruction to certain administrators not to speak to the media?

shell: I didn’t gag anyone.

The Daily: We have received many comments from readers who say that Gragg should no longer be at the University for his handling of this situation. How are decisions made about which directors should stay?

shell: Dr. Gragg is relatively new to the University. Most of the activities that have been put in place took place before he came here. The decision will ultimately be my decision, informed by conversations with our directors and attorneys.

There is no ongoing conversation about his employment. I support him, I meet with him about prospective approaches, but there is no process, conversation or discussion about his employment status. He is the athletic director. Should there be any allegations, like anyone else involved, we will investigate them.

The Daily: Do you feel your job is in jeopardy and are you planning to evaluate your position at the University?

shell: No way. I have been in communication with tons of board members, and the vast majority support my decision to fire the coach. They know it was the right thing to do, they know it was the only moral decision that could be made at the time, and they support me completely.

The Daily: Do you anticipate that the events of this week will influence the planned reconstruction of Ryan Field?

shell: In my opinion, Ryan Field and the hazing situation are two different issues, and I don’t think they should be related. I received a petition from 250 faculty members who would like me to put Ryan Field on hiatus and see this link. I respect their views and know a lot of them, and one of the good things about universities is that not everyone has to agree on everything. Ryan Field should be resolved on its own merits and based on the benefits it will create for the community versus the costs that will result.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @nicolejmarkus

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @alycebrownn

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @charcole27

Related stories:

— Ex-NU soccer player details hazing allegations after coach’s suspension

— University President Michael Schill says he ‘may have erred’ in determining Pat Fitzgerald’s suspension

— Northwestern part ways with football coach Pat Fitzgerald