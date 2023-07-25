‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress Pervien Dastur reveals why she left Bollywood and how she was replaced in Aamir Khan and Salman Khan movies





After acting in Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989, actress Pervien Dastur was to star in two more films, one with Salman Khan and the other with Aamir Khan, but fate had other plans. In an interview with a Bollywood channel called Thikana, she revealed that she doesn’t get many exciting roles and offers. “Maybe I was spoiled by Rajshri,” she said. The two Aamir and Salman movies she was supposed to do were Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke And Sooryavanshi.She made a career in the airline industry as a flight attendant and said goodbye to Bollywood. About Maine Pyaar Kiya What’s more, long before Salman Khan was called ‘Sultan’ or ‘Bhaijaan’, the superstar was known as ‘Prem’, a popular screen name given by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who says his origins, like his films, stem from family. He said in an interview that Salman’s character could even have been called Raj, before Prem appeared in Barjatya’s first film in 1989. Maine Pyaar Kiya. For Barjatya, the journey to arrive at the name that would later become a signature mark for all of his films, was a thoughtful process. In an interview withTap Trust of IndiaBarjatya said the name sums up everything he wants to say through his films. “When we were working on the script forI like you, we were thinking about what name we should give the hero. There were options like ‘Gaurav’, ‘Pratap’ and even ‘Raj’. It was before the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan. So ‘Raj’ was also there as an option,” he revealed. The director said there was a lot of deliberation over the name until he realized what he was looking for was within the family. “That time, the biggest success of our Rajshri Productions wasWhere is the bride, who drank the man(1977). Prem Krishen ji was the hero and his name was “Prem” in this movie. “So we all thought that if it became a hit, let’s also use the name of that movie in hopes that it would become a hit as well. That’s how that name started and has stuck until now,” he added.

