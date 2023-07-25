Naked man terrorizes East Hollywood residents





A man terrorizes residents of an East Hollywood apartment building and walks around the complex naked. Fearful residents of the complex say the man keeps breaking in, walking around naked and disturbing their peace. He tried to break into apartments, said Vanessa Salguero, a 27-year-old resident. He was walking around naked one night, completely naked. I couldn’t sleep last week. I developed very bad insomnia, very high anxiety and I know everyone feels the same way. A man terrorizes residents of an East Hollywood apartment building and walks around the complex naked. The strange man was also caught on home surveillance camera carrying a large knife on one occasion and wearing a large knife and a mask, on a separate incident. Residents say the unwelcoming visits began after another woman was taken into psychiatric detention after terrorizing those same residents and threatening to blow up the building. Since then, new unwanted visitors, including the man, have come looking for her. Police said, “but she’s not doing anything,” tenant Maria Teresa Lim said. So when is the right time? When we’re all dead? Apartment management left a note on tenants’ door saying they are acting within the parameters of the law, but residents are demanding more be done. They changed the locks on this door right here and it doesn’t matter to us if there are other entry points, Salguero said. You don’t want to wake up and see a naked man wandering around the pool touching himself. There are children. It’s unbearable. Management did not respond to KTLA’s request for a statement. Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about these incidents is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.



