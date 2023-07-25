Mira Kapoor Accused of Comparing Barbie Dance to Bollywood, Netizen Says ‘Please Stop Talking’





The world is caught in a pink madness with Greta Gerwig’s film, Barbie. According to reports, the film has earned $356 million at the global box office so far, including $162 million from the United States and $194 million from other countries. However, speaking of responses, Barbie received mixed reactions from the public. Recently, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor watched the movie and posted a nearly identical review on her IG story and compared the movie’s dance and songs with Bollywood. Now her review has been shared on a Reddit thread, making her the subject of massive trolling. Mira Rajput Kapoor shares her opinion on Greta Gerwig’s film, Barbie On July 24, 2023, Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her IG Stories and dropped a photo featuring a dance scene from the movie, Barbie. In the photo, the main actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the same film, can be seen performing in a dance scene. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote: “Hollywood this, Hollywood that… Well, Hollywood can’t do song and dance like Bollywood can”. Recommended Reading: Kalki Koechlin, Misinterpreted As A “White Girl” In India, Reveals She Was Asked For Drugs Mira Rajput Kapoor received mixed reactions for claiming ‘Hollywood can’t do song and dance like Bollywood’ Now, the screenshot of Mira’s story has been shared on a Reddit thread, where people have started bombarding the comments section with mixed reactions. While some users agreed with Mira, others started stalking the actress for the same. Reacting to Mira’s opinion on Barbie, A user wrote: “I mean, I don’t think anyone who compares BW dances even to HW? Is it as to be indignant without reason ..” Another user took the comments section and wrote: “Her husband’s numbers are generally good. Not all Bollywood.” Another comment can be read like “big words coming from someone who gives the Kardashian a worker and talented person … please stop talking. ” Check out the comments below: When Mira Rajput Kapoor was trolled for showing attitude at NMACC On March 31, 2023, Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, turned heads as they made a grand entrance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. The duo looked stylish in their respective ensembles. While Mira looked stunning in a floor-sweeping white dress, Shahid looked dapper in a sparkly black blazer, which he paired with a black shirt and pants. However, when the couple was posing for dads, Mira’s serious face and demeanor didn’t sit well with netizens, who started stalking her for her attitude. Also Read: Kajol Makes Faces as She Talks to Karan Johar in Viral Video, Netizen Says ‘Mentally Retarded’ When Mira Rajput Kapoor talked about being trolled In 2018, Mira Rajput Kapoor collaborated with the Olay brand on an advertisement. However, Splendor received a massive backlash much the same. Additionally, in an interview with Times Now, Mira opened up about dealing with trolling and shared: “The internet is a platform for everyone. People can say how they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves however they want and to the extent they want. So there will be opinions. It’s not that everyone is going to like you. I’ve always spoken for myself and never been shy about expressing what I really feel.” What do you think about Mira getting trolled for comparing Hollywood to Bollywood? Let us know! Don’t miss: Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya’s daughter, Ariana turns 2, cuts an animal-themed two-tier cake AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/mira-kapoor-trolled-for-comparing-barbies-dance-to-bollywood-netizen-says-please-stop-talking-42568 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos