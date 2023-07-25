Can AI replace actors? This is how Digital Double Tech works

Inside the orb, the world is reduced to a flashing sphere of white light. Outside the metallic, skeletal framework of the orb is darkness. Imagine that you are strapped to a chair inside this contraption. A voice from darkness suggests expressions: ways to pose the mouth and eyebrows, scenarios to react to, phrases to say and emotions to embody. At irregular intervals, the voice also tells you not to worry and warns you that more flashes are coming soon.

“I don’t think I panicked, but it was a very overwhelming space,” says an actor who asked American Scientist to withhold his name for reasons of confidentiality. He describes his experience with “the orb”, his term for the photogrammetry booth used to capture his likeness during the production of a major video game in 2022. “It was like being in [a magnetic resonance imaging machine],” he says. “It was really, really sci-fi.” This actor’s experience was part of the digitization process that allows media production studios to take photos of cast members in various positions and create movable, malleable digital avatars that can then be animated to perform virtually any action or movement in a realistic video sequence.

Advances in artificial intelligence now make it increasingly easier to produce digital doubles like this, even without an intense session in the orb. Some actors fear a possible future in which studios will pressure them to give up their likenesses and their digital doubles will take work away from them. This is one of the factors motivating members of the SAG-AFTRA union (the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) to go on strike. “Performers need the protection of our images and performances to prevent the replacement of human performances by artificial intelligence technology,” the union said in a statement. press release published a few days after the announcement of the strike in mid-July.

While the replacement of AI is a troubling possibility, the digital doubles seen in today’s media productions still rely on human performers and special effects artists. Here’s how the technology works and how AI is shaking up the established process.

How Dual Digital Technology Works

Over the past 25 or so years, it has become increasingly common for big-budget media productions to create digital duplicates of the face and body of at least some performers. This technology almost certainly plays a role in any movie, TV show, or video game that involves extensive digital effects, elaborate action scenes, or multi-age actor portrayal of a character. “It’s become something of an industry standard,” says Chris MacLean, visual effects supervisor at his own company, MacLean VFX.

The photogrammetry booth is an area surrounded by hundreds of cameras, sometimes arranged in an orb shape and sometimes around a square room. The cameras capture thousands of intentionally superimposed two-dimensional images of a person’s face at high resolution. If an actor’s role involves talking or showing emotion, images of many different facial movements are needed. For this reason, star performers require deeper analysis than secondary or background actors. Similarly, larger configurations are used to scan bodies.

With this data, the visual effects (VFX) artists take the model from two-dimensional to three-dimensional. The overlap of photographs is essential. Based on the coordinates of the camera – and these overlapping redundant sections – the images are mapped and folded relative to each other in a process similar to digital origami. Artists can then assemble the resulting 3D digital twin into a virtual “skeleton” and animate it, either by directly following an actor’s motion-captured performance in the real world, or by combining that performance with a computer-generated series of motions. The animated figure can then be placed in a digital landscape and given dialogue. Technically, it’s possible to use a person’s scans to create photorealistic video footage of them doing and saying things the actor has never done or said.

Special effects artists can also apply an actor’s digital performance to a virtual avatar that looks completely different from the human person. For example, the aforementioned video game actor says he made faces in the orb and recorded his lines in a recording booth. He also physically acted out many scenes in a separate studio with his fellow performers for motion capture, a process similar to photogrammetry but designed to record body movement. However, when players interact with the final product, they will not see this actor on screen. Instead, his digital double was changed to look like a villain with a specific appearance. The final animated character thus manifested both the actor’s work and the traits of the video game character.

Film and television productions have used this process for decades, although it has always been both labor intensive and expensive. Despite the difficulty, digital doubles are common. Production teams frequently use them to make small adjustments that involve dialogue and action. The technology is also used for bigger edits, like taking a group of 100 background actors and turning and duplicating them into a digital crowd of thousands. But it’s easier to accomplish such feats convincingly if the original footage is close to the desired final output. For example, a scanned background actor wearing a costume intended to replicate clothing worn in 19th-century Europe would be difficult to edit in a dystopian future in which their digital double is wearing a spacesuit, MacLean says. “I don’t think the studios have that much patience,” he adds.

Yet generative artificial intelligence, the same type of machine learning technology behind ChatGPT, is beginning to speed up and simplify some aspects of the digital dual process.

AI is coming

Some VFX companies are already using generative AI to speed up the process of changing a digital double’s appearance, MacLean notes. It makes it easier to “age out” a famous actor in films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, which includes a flashback with a younger version of Harrison Ford, now 81 years old. AI is also useful for face replacement, in which an actor’s likeness is superimposed on a stunt double (essentially a sanctioned deepfake), according to Vladimir Galat, chief technology officer of Scan Truck, a mobile photogrammetry company.

Galat says advances in AI have made some photogrammetry scans unnecessary: ​​a generative model can be trained on existing photographs and images, even of someone no longer alive. Digital Domain, a VFX production company that worked on Avengers: Endgame, says that it is also possible to create fake digital performances by historical figures. “It’s a brand new technology, but a growing part of our business,” said Hanno Basse, CTO of Digital Domain.

Until now, living humans have always been involved in the elaboration of performances “by” the deceased. A real word actor acts out a scene, then effects artists replace their face with that of the historical person. “We believe that the nuances of an actor’s performance, in combination with our AI and machine learning toolsets, are key to achieving photorealistic results that can captivate an audience and navigate the uncanny valley,” Basse says, referring to the uncanny feeling sometimes caused by something that looks almost, but not quite, human.

Robot Replacement Fears

There’s a Difference Between Adjusting a Digital Double and Replacing a Person’s Performance Entirely with AI, Says Computer Engineer Park Jeong Joon “JJ”, who is currently researching computer vision and graphics at Stanford University and will begin a position at the University of Michigan this fall. The Uncanny Valley is wide, and there isn’t yet a generative AI model capable of producing a complete, photorealistic, animated scene from scratch — that technology doesn’t even come close, Park notes. To get there, “you have to take a major leap in the intelligence that we are developing,” he says. (AI-generated images can be hard to distinguish from reality, but creating realistic still images is much easier than creating a video intended to represent 3D space.)

However, the threat of abuse of the actors’ likeness looms. If one person’s face can be easily replaced with another’s, then what’s to stop filmmakers from putting Tom Cruise in every shot of every action movie? What’s to stop studios from replacing 100 background actors with one and using AI to create the illusion of many? A patchwork of state laws means that, in most places, people have legal ownership of their own image, says copyright and trademark lawyer Eleanor Lackman. But she notes that there are broad exceptions for artistic and expressive use, and filmmaking could easily fall under that designation. And regardless of the law, a person could legally sign a contract giving their own likeness rights to a production company, says Jonathan Blavin, a media and technology attorney. When it comes to protecting one’s digital likeness, it all comes down to the specifics of the contract, a situation SAG-AFTRA is well aware of.

The actor who played the video game villain felt comfortable being scanned for his role last year. “The company I worked with was pretty honest,” he says. But in the future, he may not be so quick to strike deals. “The capabilities of what AI can do with face capture, and what we’ve seen from the [prestrike negotiations], it’s scary,” he said. The actor loves video games; he was thrilled to play in one and he hopes to do so again. But first, he says, “I would double check the documents, I would check with my agency and possibly a lawyer.”