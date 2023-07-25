‘Barbenheimer’ is a sign this Hollywood stock may rally nearly 50%, says Wells Fargo

IMAX is the best way to play consumers’ transition to more expensive, higher quality theatrical experiences and the premiere of Universal’s “Oppenheimer” this weekend illustrates why, Wells Fargo said. Analyst Omar Mejias reiterated his overweight rating on the stock. His price target of $25 implies the stock could rebound 48% from Monday’s close. “IMAX remains our preferred name for playing up the changing trend toward premium theatrical experiences,” Mejias said in a note to clients on Monday. “This weekend’s Oppenheimer exemplifies this trend perfectly.” Despite a weaker-than-expected second quarter, IMAX screens should still hit the annual target of $1.1 billion at the global box office, Mejias said. Part of that was due to the strength of “Oppenheimer,” which drove consumers to IMAX screens over the weekend. Although they make up less than 1% of domestic and global movie screens, Mejias said IMAX screens account for about 26% and 15% of the film’s domestic and international box office, respectively. “Oppenheimer” is considered half of the “Barbenheimer” duo. The couple, which included Warner Bros. “Barbie,” helped drive the fourth-highest-grossing box office weekend of all time, according to Comscore. IMAX’s box office performance in 2023 should also be boosted by second-half additions including “Napoleon” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the analyst said. Still, Hollywood’s twin strikes have created uncertainty over whether studios will stick to their release schedules. Mejias said he expects the latest “Dune” movie to stay on his current schedule. And if that moves, he noted that IMAX might show the prequel to “The Marvels” or “The Hunger Games” instead. Meanwhile, he said demand for IMAX systems is expected to remain strong for at least the rest of this year. The company had 66 signings through the end of April this year, a significant improvement from the 47 it had in the same period of 2022. With Chinese box office activity returning, the company could reach pre-pandemic activity levels by 2024, Mejias said. Recent signings are also focused on high-value locations, which he says can signal a growing footprint in attractive markets. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Monday that the growing demand for IMAX is tied to people’s tendency to seek out experiences coming out of the pandemic. He cited the Taylor Swift tour craze as another example. “There’s a paradigm shift going on right now,” he said. “After sitting on couches for so long, people want something really different on a global scale.” Mejias isn’t the only one watching IMAX after “Oppenheimer” comes out. B. Riley analyst Eric World said in a note to clients that the company was able to “completely dominate” when it comes to opening weekend projections. IMAX is “the best way to play the recovery of the global exhibition industry,” Wold said in a note to clients. “We believe the continued over-indexing of IMAX screens in the post-pandemic cinema environment provides evidence of a structural improvement in consumer demand for the format.” IMAX shares were slightly lower in trading on Tuesday after ending up nearly 3% on Monday. The stock has gained more than 15% since the start of 2023, but is still trading below where it ended 2021. IMAX 5Y mountain IMAX over the past 5 years Disclaimer: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of Universal and CNBC. CNBC’s Michael Bloom, Thomas Rotunno and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report