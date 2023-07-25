Every Yellowstone Actor in Special Ops Lioness

Summary Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, uses familiar actors in his new Special Ops: Lioness series.

Dave Annable, who played Lee in Yellowstone, returns in Special Ops: Lioness as Neil, the husband of Zoe Saldaña’s character.

LaMonica Garrett, known for her role in the 1883 prequel Yellowstone, joins Special Ops: Lioness as Tucker, a member of Joe’s team.

Taylor Sheridan appears to be taking a page from Christopher Nolan’s book by using actors he’s previously worked with in his new Paramount+ TV series, Special Ops: Lioness. Sheridan is best known for co-creating the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstonein addition to creating only the prequels to the hit series — 1883 And 1923. Yellowstone has arguably been one of TV’s best shows since its second season premiered in 2019 (its first season received mixed reviews from critics before turning things around for season 2). Paramount has many spinoffs planned for this Sheridan-created world, which means Yellowstone has a bright future.

Following Yellowstone‘s success, Sheridan has secured a long deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group which is expected to last through 2028. The filmmaker will continue to create new projects for the company under the contract, one of them being Special Ops: Lioness, which premiered on July 23, 2023. The show follows a Marine, played by Laysla De Oliveira, to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist. The cast of Special Ops: Lioness also includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Jill Wagner. But after watching the pilot for Sheridan’s latest series, Yellowstone fans should have spotted a handful of familiar faces.

5 Dave Annable

Dave Annable is one of the series regulars in Special Ops: Lionessbut he first appeared on Taylor Sheridan’s popular Paramount Network show, Yellowstone. The actor only appeared in four episodes, but his role was still significant. Annable played Lee Dutton, the eldest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner’s character) in Yellowstone. Unfortunately, Lee died during the pilot episode when Robert Long shot him, so his time on the show was short-lived. But the memory of his character lives on, and his death had a significant impact on later episodes.

Although Annable’s character died during the first episode of Yellowstonethe actor left a big enough impression on Sheridan that the filmmaker wanted to cast him for Special Ops: Lioness. Annable plays Neil, the husband of Zoe Saldaña’s character on the Paramount+ series. While Joe de Saldaña tries to save the world, Neil takes care of their two daughters, which undoubtedly puts a strain on their relationship. Apart from Yellowstone And Special Ops: LionessAnnable appeared in Brothers Sisters, 666 Park Avenue, Red Band Society, It’s usAnd Walker. Related: 10 Yellowstone Characters The Franchise Needs To Keep After Season 5 And The Exit Of Kevin Costner

4 La Monica Garrett

Before playing the role of Tucker in Special Ops: LionessLaMonica Garrett played the lead role of Thomas in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Thomas is a Pinkerton agent and former U.S. Army sergeant of a Buffalo Soldier regiment who lines up with Shea Brennan, played by Sam Elliot, to guide the group traveling from Texas to Montana. Garrett played a pivotal role in Taylor Sheridan’s series and gave a magnificent performance, which undoubtedly led to him being cast as Special Ops: Lioness.

Garrett plays Tucker, a member of Joe’s crew, in Sheridan’s new Paramount+ series. Besides 1883 And Special Ops: Lioness, fans might recognize the actor for his role as Monitor and Anti-Monitor in Arrowverse on The CW. Garrett also previously appeared in Sons of Anarchy, Combinations, Designated Survivor, The last boatAnd The list of terminals.

3 james jordan

James Jordan first appeared in Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone before joining the cast of Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+. Jordan plays Steve Hendon, a livestock agent for the Montana Livestock Association in Yellowstone. Steve works closely with the Duttons and other cattle ranchers on the Paramount Network series. Curiously, Jordan also appeared in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 as Cookie, cook for the Texas-Oregon Caravan. So Sheridan liked the actor enough to cast him in three projects.

In Special Ops: LionessJordan plays a completely different role from his roles in Yellowstone And 1883. The actor plays a member of Joe’s team whose name is Two Cups if that indicates who he is. Yellowstone And Special Ops: Lioness fans might also recognize Jordan from his roles in Veronique March, true bloodAnd Mayor of Kingstown.

2 Austin Hebert

Austin Hébert only appeared in one episode of Taylor Sheridan Yellowstonebut his performance was obviously enough to convince the filmmaker to hire him in Special Ops: Lioness. Hébert played Peter, a Turek Natural Gas employee who murdered Sila and nearly killed Monica Dutton in Yellowstone. Monica collapsed on the side of the road on purpose and he picked her up before taking her to a secluded field to kill her. However, Mo shot and killed Peter before he could.

In Special Ops: Lioness, Hébert plays Randy, another member of Zoe Saldaña’s character’s team. Besides the two Sheridan projects, Hébert has appeared in numerous other television series and films. The actor starred in true blood, Longmire, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 12 Strong, Amazing, Ray Donovan, above suspicion, A shot in the darkAnd Ray Donovan: the movie. Related: Special Ops: Lioness Reviews Slam New Taylor Sheridan Series – A Yellowstone Demotion

1 Stephanie Nour

Stephanie Nur is the final Yellowstone actor to appear in the 2023 Paramount+ spy thriller television series Special Ops: Lioness. Before creator Taylor Sheridan cast Nur as Aaliyah Amrohi in Special Ops: Lionessthe actor played Melodi in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Melodi appeared in two episodes of the spinoff and was a prostitute Shea Brennan met at the White Elephant Saloon in the Hells Half Acre neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas. She attempted to persuade him to hire her for his services, but failed after bringing up trauma from her past.

After her role as Melodi in 1883Sheridan had it in mind for the character of Aaliyah Amrohi in Special Ops: Lioness. Aaliyah is the daughter of a suspected terrorist whom Laysla De Oliveira’s character, Cruz Manuelos, must befriend as the Central Intelligence Agency closes in on Aaliyah’s billionaire father. The CIA wants to infiltrate the terrorist operation and bring it down from the inside, and their only hope is apparently Cruz. Besides his work in 1883 And Special Ops: LionessNur also appeared in Cracks in the concrete, The quest, Four Women and a FuneralAnd North of 10and is expected to play a role in My Fat Greek Wedding 3.