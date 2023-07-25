How ’70s Porn Comedy Minx Survived a Hollywood Upheaval

When the news broke in December that Max (then HBO Max) had decided to effectively cancel Naughty, a collective shiver ran through Hollywood creatives. It wasn’t just that Naughtya charming dick-filled comedy about launching a Playgirlstyle magazine in the 70s was a critically acclaimed show. That was it Naughty had already received a second season order from the network and was, in fact, on the final week of filming for that season. Showrunners, writers, and cast wondered if HBO could pull out of a show it had already invested so much money and trust in, so who’s to say it couldn’t happen to us?

What Max did with it Naughty is called to write, and it is becoming more and more common. Networks, looking to cut costs, may report that an asset (in this case, a show) has depreciated faster than expected. They note the value of the show on the books, making it worth less than it was initially, then ending up with an overall loss on their balance sheet and a large tax deduction. It works for existing shows and for previously commissioned work, which is why so many Paramount and Disney originals have disappeared from their streaming services in recent months. (Actually, Disney recently reported that it took $1.5 billion in write-offs this spring, which experts attributed to all that dying content.)

Some Hollywood suits would be quick to remind creatives that it’s called show business, not security, and there are other reasons networks write content, ranging from trying to avoid licensing or residual payments to the money they get by mixing content to a FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) service like Pluto TV or Tubi.

Yet none of that really helped ease the pain when Naughty Showrunner Ellen Rapoport had to let her cast and crew know about the show’s potential cancellation. Shed had heard about it days before from show production company Lionsgate, who had urged her to keep it to herself. The company hid the news from him for as long as they could and tried to put a positive spin on it, saying HBO would pay to finish the second season and couldn’t stop taking it elsewhere. But still, Rapoport says, it was like a shitty sandwich inside a croissant, like, We love the show, you’re canceled, but you’re going to find a new home.

She kept the news to herself as she prepared to lead the finale, all the while wondering if this week was the last she’d ever devoted to a Naughty together. She finally got the go-ahead to tell the cast on a Friday, when Lionsgate began to sense the news would break into the trades the following week. My biggest nightmare was that we got on set and an article came out, Rapoport says. She took the time this weekend to call out the shows six series regulars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe and Idara Victor, as well as recurring guests Rich Sommer and Elizabeth Perkins. Everyone was surprised, because it had never even been in the ether, Rapoport says. Wed never even mentioned it.

In fact, Rapoport says, neither she nor anyone else involved in the show’s production had ever really gotten any ratings numbers from Max. These kinds of stats are notoriously close to the vest of streaming companies, which is frustrating for actors and creators, who are pretty much in the dark about their show’s status (and, as the actors currently on strike will tell you, the status of their meager residues). They told us we had a very high completion rate of around 90%, which was amazing, and they told us that our audience was evenly split between men and women, Rapoport says. That’s all they really said, other than our viewership was on par with shows like Julia And hacks.

“It was like we were going to divorce, but we still had access to credit cards.” Naughty showrunner Ellen Rapoport

The week after Rapoport told her cast, she got a call from Lionsgate telling her the story was about to break and she needed to tell everyone else working on the show. I tried to keep my spirits up, she said. It’s obviously very surprising to think that the thing you’ve been working on for months and months and months might just disappear, and no one will ever see it, but I tried to point out that HBO Max distributed us in North America and Latin America, but Lionsgate owns us and distributes us worldwide. She was confident Naughty would find another distributor.

Rapoport says when the news broke Naughty was out of Max, Lionsgate had serious discussions with about four different potential buyers. While she knew the odds of it landing somewhere else were pretty solid, she wasn’t allowed to explicitly tell anyone working on the show. I just tried to reassure them that I felt like everything would be fine, she explains.