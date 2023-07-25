When the Pakistani actor revealed that Fawad Khan replaced him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil | Bollywood





Pakistani actor and model Omer Shahzad had said he had been offered a role in Bollywood blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM). In a 2022 interview with Something Haute, Omer revealed that he was originally offered the role played by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in director Karan Johar. However, he was later replaced by Fawad, despite sending audition clips for the role. Read also : Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh just wanted 1 for the role of Om Shanti Om, the internet says he doesn’t respect himself Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil by Karan Johar (left); Pakistani actor Omar Shahzad (right). About Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Directed, produced and written by filmmaker Karan Johar, Dharma Productions’ Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a 2016 romantic drama featuring an all-star cast. It included Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Lisa Haydon, as well as Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas. Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance in the film. Fawad Khan replaced Omer Shahzad at ADHM In last year’s Something Haute interview, Omer Shahzad shared that he not only received an offer for the role of Fawad, but also sent audition clips for review. However, Fawad eventually landed the role. He said, “Unhone (casting director Shanoo Sharma said) kaha ‘There is a movie with Karan Johar’. I was offered a role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But not the character played by Imran Abbas, but the character played by Fawad Khan. Unhone mujhe kaha ki there is a character, jo ek DJ hai. one hogi ya phir iss tareh ki hogi. Toh main e kaha ki agar paanch bhi ho scenes ya chaar bhi ho scenes, I got it. Shanoo Sharma had explained the character to me, it was the role of a cool DJ. She said the scenes were all with the female lead, and I wanted to do the movie, even though I had 4-5 scenes. She said I had to be like me in the role)’. He added, “Unhone mujhe pura character bataya, uss time mujhe film ka door door tak nahi pata tha. Year mujhe exactly yaad nahi hai, Ramzan ka mahina tha. Unhone mujhe pura scenes bataya. Then came the post on Instagram, ‘Can you share your portfolio photos and a video?’ Phir maine unko email kar diya sab kuch, like an audition. Fawad’s Bollywood career In 2014, Fawad made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He only worked in two other Hindi films before a ban on Pakistani artists was enforced in India in 2016. In an interview with Film Companion in 2021, Fawad was asked if he misses Bollywood; he then said, yes. I made great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, in every city I’ve been to, I’ve had a great experience.”

