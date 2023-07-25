Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, Wild promote Majka, Guerin and Helgerson





Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and the Wild Promoted to President and Alternate Governor MATT’S MOTHER to the CEO of MSE, GM Bill Guerin will also assume the role of President of Hockey Operations and Senior Vice President/Marketing and Broadcast MICHAEL HELGERSON to CRO. Majka will be responsible for all business units, continuing to report to the owner of Wild CRAIG LEIPOLD. Guerin now has an executive advisor role in addition to his team development duties and he will continue to report to Leipold. Helgerson will oversee all revenue streams for the organization, including ticket sales and service, corporate partnerships, premium seating, retail and broadcast partnerships, and he will continue to report to Majka (Savage). Buccaneers Box Office Manager BEN MILSOM is leaving the team after 14 years, he wrote on LinkedIn today. His last day will be August 18. He did not identify a next employer, saying only that he has “decided to pursue opportunities that will leverage my 20-year career in the NHL, NBA and NFL.” Milsom started with the Buccaneers as a sales manager in 2009, before working for the NBA Kings, Pacers and Lightning. Milsom was named to SBJ’s Forty Under 40 List in 2018 (Ben Fischer, SBJ). FanDuel named SVP of Dapper Labs/Global Government Affairs ALISON KUTLER Vice President/Sustainable Development and Responsible Gaming. Kutler has previous experience in roles such as Senior Vice President and Deputy Market Head for BCW Global and Chief of the Office of Government and Consumer Affairs and Special Advisor to the Chairman of the FCC (AXIOS, 7/25). Asics named Grendene Global Brands GM/North America MICHAEL DOUGHERTY VP/Sales United States. Dougherty previously spent over six years at Clarks, most recently as SVP/Americas Commercial, and over four years at New Balance, most recently as Channel Sales Manager. He will be based at Asics’ North American HG in Boston (Asics). Playfly named Tepper Sports & Entertainment Corporate Partnerships Sales Exec TRAVIS MISNER Director of the Partnerships & Strategy team. Prior to TSE, Misner spent time with the Hornets as Senior Director of Partnership Development (SBJ). Share your job announcements, promotions and awards in the print edition of the Sports Business Journal with an updated listing in SBJ’s new People on the Move feature. Each listing contains the executive transaction or other personnel announcement information along with a photo and a detailed description. To purchase a People on the Move list, contact [email protected]. These career changes are recorded daily in the SBJ Atlas Executive Directory. With more than 64,000 contacts curated over 15 years and backed by the power of DemandBase, the SBJ Atlas Executive Directory provides clients with a searchable database of the most relevant executives. To have your personal advertisements included in “Executive Transactions”, please send the information to [email protected].

