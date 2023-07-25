The actor was arrested after the death of his parents





Ichikawa Ennosuke and his parents were discovered in their Tokyo home in May.

One of Japan’s most popular kabuki actors has been arrested in connection with the death of his parents. Ichikawa Ennosuke III was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 18 for allegedly helping his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, commit suicide. The popular actor, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was previously arrested in May and charged in connection with his mother’s death. The arrest comes after Ennosuke and his parents were discovered at their home in Meguro Ward on Thursday May 18 in what is now believed to have been a suicide pact. The Asahi Shimbun reported at the time that the actor was “found in a dazed state in his semi-basement bedroom with a suicide note nearby. His parents were found unconscious in the living room on the second floor of the house. His father was pronounced dead at the hospital, while his mother, Nobuko, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were multiple suicide notes at the scene, according to Mainichi. (Photo: STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images) Ennosuke reportedly told police, “My family had a discussion and tried to kill themselves. My parents took sleeping pills.” According to the police, the actor gave his parents sleeping pills between the afternoon of May 17 and the next morning, resulting in their death on May 18. Japan today reported. Traces of two types of sleeping pills, which Ennosuke had previously been prescribed, were found in his system and in his parents’ bodies. Ennosuke was arrested on June 27 on allegations that he helped his mother take sleeping pills which led to her death. Ennosuke reportedly told police that he and his parents decided “to go to the afterlife” after telling his parents about a magazine detailing his alleged involvement in bullying and sexual harassment of actors and staff at his theater collective. The article was published the same day as the suicide attempt. Ennosuke, who comes from a famous family, made his kabuki debut in 1980 and has since become a driving force in both traditional and modern theater. He is well known for his Super Kabuki productions, including those of 2015 A play, based on the titular manga series by Eiichiro Oda. His other credits include Japanese broadcaster TBS’ Hanzawa Naoki. In 2012, at the age of 24, he became the fourth member of his family to take the name Ennosuke. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach lifeline suicide and crisis. The old Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will still be available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/actor-ichikawa-ennosuke-arrested-after-parents-found-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos