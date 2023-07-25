Discover back-to-school fashion at Scottsdale Fashion Square on August 5





Whether they’re tiptoeing cautiously into a preschool classroom for the first time or strolling through a lecture hall full of fellow college students, students across the Valley can strut into a new school year in confidence and style with inspiration from the Back-to-School Scottsdale Style event taking place at Scottsdale Fashion Square from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. The mall’s Palm Court will become a hotspot for all things back to school, with a series of events and activities to energize families for a new year, a press release said. Fashion shows highlighting this year’s top trends from popular retailers such as Guess, Levi’s and JD Sports will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sephora style stations will allow participants to discover products, techniques and tips to help students feel their best. Musical performances by Desert Stages and DJ entertainment will add to the event, and visitors can stroll through an exhibit of photographs by Kids In Focus, a local non-profit organization that teaches children the essential life skills to go from survival to thriving. The celebration is organized in partnership with FORD/Robert Black Agency, who are running an open call for role models for 5-22 year olds throughout the event on the Lux Balcony. The agency will be looking for all genders, races and sizes, and no experience is necessary, according to the statement. While stocking up on new arrivals, join Scottsdale Fashion Square’s back to school campaign with participating retailers such as Madewell, Levi’s, American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch and PACSUN. The collection is part of a recycling revolution led by Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green, which turns donated jeans into various creative products. From July 31 to August 31, customers can drop off their used jeans at the Lux Concierge Desk, located in the luxury wing. For more information, visit fashionsquare.com/backtoschool.

