Even AI Filmmakers Think Hollywood’s AI Proposal Is Dangerous

Inot The matrixNeo (Keanu Reeves) walks through the crowded streets of the citybumping into sailors and women in red dresses, only to learn that they are not real people, but rather simulations.

In future Keanu Reeves films, it’s possible everyone around him will be faked as well. July 13, Hollywood producers announced a revolutionary AI proposal involving the use of digital replicas or digital modifications of a performance. The SAG-AFTRA union lambasted the proposal, accusing the studios of simply trying to replace background actors with AI. Studios could scan an actor, pay him for a day, then just use AI to insert him into the rest of the film, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. press conference. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers replied that this characterization was inaccurate and that they would establish a comprehensive set of provisions requiring informed consent and fair compensation when a digital replica or similar AI technology is used.

Although the scenario described by Crabtree-Ireland may seem distant or dystopian, it is fundamentally already technologically possible. Generative AI companies like Runway and Stable Diffusion have released products that allow filmmakers to create all kinds of hyper-realistic imagery from written prompts. And these consumer-facing products pale in comparison to the advanced tools available to major studios. Studios can already use AI to render crowded nightclub scenes or sprawling battlefields and do so for less than paying for dozens of real actors, AI experts say.

But even those AI pundits, who think AI technology will end up being a net good for creators and movie workers, think replacing background actors with AI is a bad idea. It’s a great example of a terrible way to use AI in industry, says Tye Sheridan, an actor and entrepreneur who co-founded AI startup Wonder Dynamics. We need to come together as a community to know where it poses its threat and where it can potentially launch the next great artists of our generation.

Deep fakes

Before AI tools were available, Hollywood artists used CGI or traditional computer graphics techniques to alter the appearance of actors. Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, appeared posthumously as Princess Leia in the sequel star wars films thanks to teams of visual effects experts performing digital magic on archival footage of the late actor. More recently, the flash contained scenes with Christopher Reeve’s Superman, which was represented via a similar mix of film and technology.

But AI processes, which require less human intervention than CGI techniques, are becoming cheaper and more widely available, says Nikola Todorovic, CEO and co-founder of Wonder Dynamics. With Carrie Fisher, it had to be a VFX studio, which put a huge budget and thousands of artists behind it, he says. Before, it was more expensive to do it than to hire an actor. Now it’s cheaper, which is why the studios are like, Oh, scan it once, and do it every time.

According Colliderstudios have already been using AI technology to render background characters for several years, including in upcoming films Captain America: Brave New World and Netflix The House. In April, Marvel director Joe Russo predicted that AIs will be able to create movies within two years. Last month, the filmmakers generated a 12 minute movie only with AI footage, though its bizarre close-ups of human faces make it clear that the footage isn’t real.

Empower independent filmmakers

Filmmakers around the world have already begun testing the capabilities of AI to create characters on screen, with resounding success. It took Berlin-based director Martin Haerlin about three days to create a now-viral video in which he seamlessly transforms from a wealthy British aristocrat to a talking monkey to an MMA fighter in the snap of a finger.

Haerlin, who mainly directs commercials and music videos, started playing around with artificial intelligence tools Runway and Elevenlabs amid a slump in advertising budgets this year. Haerlin filmed himself at his home, then entered the footage into Runway, having the AI ​​transform it into various historical or sci-fi settings. It was an eye opener and empowering for me, because all of a sudden I could tell stories without the pressure of the crew, of a producer, of being chosen by a client or an advertising agency, he says.

Jahmel Reynolds, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker, was equally emboldened. Reynolds used Stable Diffusion and Runway to create sci-fi scenes of marauding giant robots and Power Rangers-like biker gangs. He is currently working on a short film, City Helmetentirely created in collaboration with AI, which fuses the aesthetics of sci-fi and hip-hop.

Reynolds always says that generative AI rendering, no matter how advanced, cannot achieve full realism. The movements look clunky: I haven’t seen technology that can do this well, in a way you can’t tell the difference, he says. There is still one level of the strange valley.

Actor Tye Sheridan, who starred in the 2018 sci-fi film Metaverse Loan player one, co-founded Wonder Dynamics with Nikola Todorovic in 2017 precisely to help small-scale filmmakers like Haerlin and Reynolds. Wonder Dynamics AI software allows users to film a scene and then replace the on-screen actor with another character, whether cartoon or alien. This character then imitates the movements of the actors and even the facial expressions.

The goal of Wonder Dynamics technology, according to its creators, is to enable independent sci-fi filmmakers to dream bigger and create worlds like Avatar Or Loan player one without the need for massive studio budgets. Sheridan remembers spending eight weeks in motion-capture suits on the set of this latest film, which then required dozens of artists to process all the data. We don’t know where the next Spielberg is coming from, who could be a kid in a village somewhere. At present, it is almost impossible to discover some of these voices, says Todorovic. We want to build technology to give global access, instead of people having to move to LA and break into the industry somehow.

Risks for actors

But it is exactly this type of technology that also seems to threaten the livelihoods of actors. Martin Haerlin says that production companies have already started asking him to create AI videos to reduce costs and the number of actors involved. They all think AI is like a magic wand; that now there is one person who can replace everything and who can make a video very easily, he says.

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said movie studios want to use AI technology instead of paying full-time actors. (On July 21, the studios posted a board refuting this characterization.) The scenario described by Drescher does not seem so different from the dystopia described in a recent episode of black mirrorJoan is Awful, in which a streaming service instantly creates emotionally manipulative content featuring AI lines from actors Salma Hayek and Cate Blanchett.

Our livelihood is our likeness, the way we act, the way we talk, the gestures we make, that’s what was selling, Drescher said TIME in an interview. And that’s what they want to rip off.

The results of SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP negotiations could disproportionately affect a broad working class of non-significant actors. Working-class actors often have to take on background roles in order to gain experience, network, and pay the bills. Drescher told TIME that 86% of the 160,000 union members don’t even make enough money to qualify for health benefits, which is about $26,000.

And while high-profile actors would probably be able to hire good entertainment lawyers to negotiate favorable contracts when it comes to AI, working-class actors might not, which could damage their reputations if the AI ​​performed worse than them. At the same time, even big-name players are concerned, including Tom Cruise, who joined negotiations to lobby producers over SAG-AFTRA’s concerns about AI, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

All four AI filmmakers interviewed for this story agreed that protecting actors and other film workers is essential. AI has been very cool and challenging for someone like me. But the flip side is that big corporations use it in their best interests, in a way that’s not fair to the backline players, says Jahmel Reynolds.

Todorovic and Sheridan created the Wonder Dynamics technology specifically to keep the actors’ performances central and irreplaceable for films that use it. Filmmakers can use Wonder Dynamics to turn an actor into an alien, but not an actor into another actor.

Were not generating art out of thin air, says Todorovic. We don’t want to be part of building a future where actors are sitting at home, firing their likenesses, and they’re in 5 movies at the same time.

At this point, AI-related upheavals in film seem inevitable. Haerlin predicts that many, many jobs will be lost over the next few months or years. But he hopes that actors will be protected and that analog and AI films can exist side by side and serve different purposes. Maybe it’s comparable to carpets, he says. You can buy a machine-made IKEA rug. And then you can buy a handmade rug, which may be more beautiful and sophisticated, but it’s much more expensive.

