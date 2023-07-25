Entertainment figure trial: Defense witness secretly taped Crown witness at party

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

A defense witness in the High Court trial of an entertainment personality claims he made a secret recording at a party after hearing a friend of the rape complainants describe how they scripted a story to tell the police.

The witness testifies in the Rotorua trial of a man facing 25 charges including rape, sexual assault and drug offences.

The charges relate to nine women who complained to police about alleged incidents which they say took place over several years.

The accused benefits from a provisional name suppression until at least the end of the trial. Certain details relating to the case, including the details and names of certain witnesses, cannot be published for legal reasons.

The trial is in its 11th week and defense evidence continued today.

The witness was testifying about a complainant who earlier told the jury that she had returned to the defendants’ hotel room with the defendant, witness and girlfriend at the time.

The complainant claimed that the defendant spiked her drink and raped her after the witness and his girlfriend left.

The witness, who said he was a good friend of the defendant, testified during questioning by defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC that after the defendant was charged, he overheard his former girlfriend talking at a party about how she and the complainant scripted a story about what happened in the hotel room.

The witness said he was shocked by what he heard. He spoke to his sister, who was also at the party, and they arranged for his sister to speak to his ex-girlfriend while the witness secretly recorded him.

The video was shown to the jury, but what she said could not be heard clearly. The jury received a transcript, which the Rotorua Daily Post asked.

The witness said what she said before he hit the record was worse.

She didn’t realize she was playing with someone’s life.

Crown attorney Anna Pollett asked him if it was true that his former girlfriend had said earlier that she and the plaintiff had gotten together to tell a story.

The witness said yes, saying it was like they pre-scripted it.

Regarding the night of the alleged offences, the witness testified that it was not possible that the complainants’ drink was spiked by the defendant in the hotel room as four of them were in the small space and he would have been seen.

He said that when he and his girlfriend decided to leave the hotel room, the Complainant did not want to leave.

He said the woman was occasionally with her husband at the time, but demanded that she wanted to stay.

He said the Complainant had been drinking and having a good time, but was conscious. He said if she had been too drunk he would have carried her to the taxi and made sure she got home.

The witness said he had been drinking but he was not drunk.

I was half drunk. I’m not really one that likes to bend it.

He said his then girlfriend and her friend – the complainant – had been drinking.

She [the girlfriend] love them chug back. When the girls are out, they like to empty it, huh.

The witness told Pollett that he used drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine and ecstasy, but denied using drugs with the defendant. He admitted that he had a problem with methamphetamine and had used it for several years. He said it was a bad drug and he didn’t recommend it.

The witness said that when the police came to his house to question him, they made jokes about the complaints and said things that suggested they were going to bring down the accused.

I thought that was pretty complete. You already judge him.

He said the police were throwing low blows at the accused, so he told the police the accused was a decent guy.

Pollett asked the witness if he did things like try to make secret tapes and lie down in the witness box to protect his friend.

What I’m telling you is that you’re doing everything you can for your mate.

The witness denied this.

In total, the accused pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four of sexual assault by rape, three of sexual assault by unlawful intercourse, two of attempted sexual assault, two of burglary, one of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, one of supplying MDMA, one supplying methamphetamine and one of willful attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The trial, before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men, continues.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for over 25 years, primarily covering police, courts, human interests and social issues.