Netizens school angry Juhi Parmar as actor writes memo about inappropriate Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie may be getting rave reviews from around the world, but it sure hit the wrong note for actor Juhi Parmar. THE Kumkum The star took to Instagram with a lengthy note on Monday, calling the film inappropriate for its seemingly adult themes. The well-known TV actress said she walked out of the theater just minutes after going to see the film with her 10-year-old daughter.

While Parmar acknowledged that she didn’t notice the film was rated PG-13, she added that “the language and content are inappropriate even for children 13 and older”.

10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual overtones and I anxiously ran out of the theater wondering what I had just exposed my child to. She was waiting to see your movie and there I was just shocked, disappointed and sorry for what I had just exposed her to. I was the first out of the movie in 10-15 minutes and the moment I reached out I saw other parents following along with their little ones crying, while some parents opted to stay behind to watch the entire movie,” she wrote.

The remarks weren’t well received by netizens, many of whom urged Parmar to “maybe try to watch the entire film” before making up their minds.

Throughout your post, you don’t give any examples of what was even inappropriate in the movie. The reason it’s PG-13 is because Barbie is a functional adult and the movie has deeper themes than a child could ever comprehend. The only reason you’re pissed is because they showed Barbie as a real woman and not just the perfect idea you’re feeding your kids. If you had watched the whole thing (with or without your child) you would have been able to write a more intellectual review than any article,” read one furious comment.

I guess you have to understand that this movie is not for adults because of why you mentioned it, but because it talks about deeper themes like existential crisis, mental health, and patriarchy that might be too much for kids to comprehend,” another wrote.

Please don’t disparage such a beautifully made movie just because you haven’t done your research properly and mistaken it for a Disney movie,” added another comment.

It’s not the movie’s job to raise your child. Read reviews and take a call. Very sensitive ? Barbie has always been sexualized, where have you been?” wrote another individual.

Updated: July 25, 2023, 10:17 PM IST