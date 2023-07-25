Connect with us

Entertainment

Netizens school angry Juhi Parmar as actor writes memo about inappropriate Barbie movie

Netizens school angry Juhi Parmar as actor writes memo about inappropriate Barbie movie

 


Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie may be getting rave reviews from around the world, but it sure hit the wrong note for actor Juhi Parmar. THE Kumkum The star took to Instagram with a lengthy note on Monday, calling the film inappropriate for its seemingly adult themes. The well-known TV actress said she walked out of the theater just minutes after going to see the film with her 10-year-old daughter.

While Parmar acknowledged that she didn’t notice the film was rated PG-13, she added that “the language and content are inappropriate even for children 13 and older”.

10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual overtones and I anxiously ran out of the theater wondering what I had just exposed my child to. She was waiting to see your movie and there I was just shocked, disappointed and sorry for what I had just exposed her to. I was the first out of the movie in 10-15 minutes and the moment I reached out I saw other parents following along with their little ones crying, while some parents opted to stay behind to watch the entire movie,” she wrote.

The remarks weren’t well received by netizens, many of whom urged Parmar to “maybe try to watch the entire film” before making up their minds.

Throughout your post, you don’t give any examples of what was even inappropriate in the movie. The reason it’s PG-13 is because Barbie is a functional adult and the movie has deeper themes than a child could ever comprehend. The only reason you’re pissed is because they showed Barbie as a real woman and not just the perfect idea you’re feeding your kids. If you had watched the whole thing (with or without your child) you would have been able to write a more intellectual review than any article,” read one furious comment.

I guess you have to understand that this movie is not for adults because of why you mentioned it, but because it talks about deeper themes like existential crisis, mental health, and patriarchy that might be too much for kids to comprehend,” another wrote.

Please don’t disparage such a beautifully made movie just because you haven’t done your research properly and mistaken it for a Disney movie,” added another comment.

It’s not the movie’s job to raise your child. Read reviews and take a call. Very sensitive ? Barbie has always been sexualized, where have you been?” wrote another individual.

(With agency contributions)


ask better questions

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 25, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/irate-netizens-school-juhi-parmar-as-actor-pens-note-over-inappropriate-barbie-movie-11690297766676.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: