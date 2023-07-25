Hollywood strikes could cost the economy billions





Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike for more than a week.

Economists warn the shutdown could cost the United States billions of dollars.

The previous writers’ strike in 2007 wiped out $2 billion from the Los Angeles economy alone. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

The Hollywood twin strike has entered its second week and forecasters are warning it could end up taking a heavy toll on the US economy. Los Angeles is likely to take the biggest hit from the shutdown, they say with the entertainment capital lose $2 billion on his own the last time the writers stopped tools was in 2007. But there could also be a ripple effect felt beyond Southern California, as film and television productions tend to create their own multiplier effectalso increasing spending in other areas. The 2007 writers’ strike ended up “impacting all kinds of things in everyday life,” said the Milken Institute’s chief global strategist, Kevin Klowden, who believes the current standoff will cause $4 billion in economic damage. Yahoo finance Monday. “We looked at it and we talked to people and it was affecting restaurants and catering companies, it was affecting trucking companies, it was affecting welders, it was affecting construction people, it was affecting dry cleaners, it was affecting all kinds of businesses.” It has also become much more common for studios to film outside of Los Angeles over the past decade and so the shutout could be felt “in new YorkIn Albuquerquein Atlanta, in Pittsburgh,” Klowden also added. Great movies alone contribute about $250,000 to the US economy each day of production, according to data from the Motion Picture Association. Writers Guild of America and Actors Union SAG-AFTRA Downed Tools Simultaneously for the first time since 1960 about the lack of income they derive from streaming platforms and worries about the impact AI could have on their profession. ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde were among those join the picket line last week. New seasons of “The Last of Us,” “Euphoria,” and “The White Lotus” have already been delayed due to strikes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/hollywood-writers-actors-barbie-oppenheimer-economy-recession-growth-milken-institute-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos