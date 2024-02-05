Harvard's Hasty Pudding honors Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan – NBC Boston





Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Friday roasted Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals and The Banshees of Inisherin, with its 2024 Man of the Year award. Keoghan, who also starred in psychological thriller comedy Saltburn and World War II drama series Masters of The Air, was served a pudding before being invited to attend a performance of the 175th production of Hasty Puddings Heist Heist Baby! During the roast, Keoghan, who is Irish, was goaded into participating in a boxing match with Mr. Irish Potato Famine, played by an actor dressed in a comically oversized suit and hat. He also took part in an awkward romantic comedy scene at the end of which he planted his face in a plate of spaghetti. Keoghan, who starred in The Eternals about a race of immortal beings, confessed during the roast that his favorite Avenger was Hulk, then changed it to Iron Man when he briefly thought Robert Downey Jr., the actor who plays Iron Man, was in the audience. And at the end of the roast, BAFTA winner Keoghan was presented with a BAFTUB award, a bathtub-sized prize that Keoghan climbed into before being forced to don a bra adorned with cardboard boxes of Morton salt and cardboard flames. Speaking to reporters after the roast, Keoghan said he was honored to be in the same category as the other actors who received the award. I saw Paul Newman's name and some others, he said. It's just an honor, isn't it? Keoghan joked about his time spent in Harvard Square and at the prestigious university before receiving the award. I automatically feel smarter being here, he said. He also offered a quip about Saltburn that includes a scene where Keoghan performs a nude dance. It's definitely a family film, he said. Annette Bening, a two-time Golden Globe winner who recently received her fifth Oscar nomination, was named 2024 Woman of the Year on Thursday. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates back to 1844 and bills itself as the third oldest theater company in the world, has presented the Man of the Year award since 1967. Last year, the recipient was Bob Odenkirk, who took over the role of Saul Goodman in Better Call. Saul, which earned him three Critics Choice TV awards and multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. Past recipients of the Man of the Year award include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2024 Woman of the Year Award dates back to 1951. Bening, who also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and starred in The Grifters and American Beauty, earned her fifth Oscar nomination, this one for best actress, for playing prickly distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the film Nyad . The awards are given to individuals who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/harvards-hasty-pudding-honors-saltburn-actor-barry-keoghan-as-its-man-of-the-year/3268126/

